People run away during clashes with police in the center of Lyon, central France, Friday, June 30, 2023. French President Emmanuel Macron urged parents Friday to keep teenagers at home and proposed restrictions on social media to quell rioting spreading across France over the fatal police shooting of a 17-year-old driver. Writing on wall reads in French "Justice for Nahel" (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani)
Protests in France
FILE - Alan Arkin poses for a portrait in the Fender Music Lodge during the 2011 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah on Jan. 25, 2011. (AP Photo/Victoria Will, file)
Alan Arkin dies
This image released by Lucasfilm shows Harrison Ford in a scene from "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny." (Lucasfilm Ltd. via AP)
Indiana Jones
This June 2023 image provided by the Space Telescope Science Institute shows the planet Saturn and three of its moons, from left, Enceladus, Tethys and Dione, captured by the James Webb Space Telescope. In infrared, the planet appears dark because sunlight is absorbed by methane in the atmosphere. (NASA, ESA, CSA, JWST Saturn Team via AP)
Saturn’s rings glow
FILE - ESPN Monday Night Football commentator Steve Young is seen before an NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and the Baltimore Ravens, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in New Orleans. Jeff Van Gundy, Suzy Kolber, Jalen Rose and Steve Young are among roughly 20 ESPN commentators and reporters who were laid off on Friday, June 30, 2023, as part of job cuts by the network. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman, File)
ESPN layoffs
World News

25 dead after bus crashes and catches fire in western India

 
Share

NEW DELHI (AP) — A tire blowout caused a bus to lose control and crash into a road divider and burst into flames, killing 25 people in western India early Saturday, police told local media.

Police officer Sunil Kadasne told the Press Trust of India news agency that 33 people were on the bus when the crash occurred around 1:30 a.m. on a highway in the Buldhana district of Maharashtra state. The eight survivors were taken to a hospital, he said.

The private travel bus was headed to Pune city from Nagpur, another city in the state.

Other news
CORRECTS DATE - People stand near the wreckage of vehicles after a fatal accident in Londiani, Kenya, Friday, June 30, 2023, at a location known for crashes about 200 kilometers (125 miles) northwest of the capital, Nairobi. Dozens were killed when a truck rammed into several other vehicles and market traders on Friday evening, police said. (AP Photo)
At least 51 people killed in road accident in western Kenya, 32 injured, police and Red Cross say
A truck has rammed into several other vehicles and market traders in western Kenya killing at least 51 people, police said.
This aerial image taken from video provided by ABC7 Los Angeles shows the scene of a crash on Interstate 710 in north Long Beach, Calif., Monday, June 26, 2023. Five people were killed and one was injured in the fiery single-vehicle crash on a Southern California freeway early Monday, authorities said. (ABC7 Los Angeles via AP)
5 people killed in a fiery single-vehicle crash on a Southern California freeway
Five people are dead — including two 15-year-olds — and another person has major injuries after a single-vehicle crash on a Southern California freeway.
A woman pauses after lighting a candle before Sunday service at St. George's Ukrainian Orthodox Church, in Dauphin, Manitoba, Sunday, June 18, 2023. Residents of Dauphin sought solace at church services as they mourn 15 community members who died in a highway crash that also left 10 gravely injured, after a minibus carrying seniors on a day trip to a casino collided with a transport truck on Thursday. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
Canadian police release names of 16 seniors who died in bus crash
Canadian police are releasing the names of 16 people who died in a crash between a minibus and a semitrailer a week ago at a highway intersection in a rural part of the Canadian province of Manitoba.
FILE - William Doyle, executive director of the Maryland Port Administration, attends a news conference at the Port of Baltimore, March 21, 2022, in Baltimore. The executive director of the Maryland Port Administration resigned on Friday, June 16, 2023, after being involved in a four-vehicle crash that resulted in state police citing him for failing to control speed, leaving the scene of a property damage crash and following too close. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
Maryland’s port director resigned after a car crash involving state vehicle
The head of the Maryland Port Administration has resigned, after being involved in a four-vehicle crash last week that resulted in state police citing him with leaving the scene.

Deadly road accidents are common in India, often due to reckless driving, poorly maintained roads and aging vehicles. More than 110,000 people are killed every year in road accidents across India, according to police.