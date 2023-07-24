Italy's Lisa Boattin reacts agains a call by the referee during the Women's World Cup Group G soccer match between Italy and Argentina at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Women’s World Cup: Italy beat Argentina
Climate activist Greta Thunberg of Sweden waits for a hearing in a court in Malmo, Sweden, Monday, July 24, 2023. Thunberg appeared in court on Monday charged with disobeying law enforcement in connection with a protest in Malmo in southern Sweden last month. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)
Greta Thunberg appears in court
Flames rise during a forest fire on the island of Rhodes, Greece, Saturday, July 22, 2023. A large wildfire burning on the Greek island of Rhodes for a fifth day has forced authorities to order an evacuation of four locations, including two seaside resorts. (Argyris Mantikos/Eurokinissi via AP)
Wildfires in Greece: new evacuations ordered
This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Ryan Gosling, left, and Margot Robbie in a scene from "Barbie." (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)
‘Barbie’ box office
A person poses for a photo signing into the Twitter website which is now displaying the new logo for Twitter, in an office in central London, Monday July 24, 2023. Elon Musk has unveiled a new “X” logo to replace Twitter’s famous blue bird as he follows through with a major rebranding of the the social media platform he bought for $44 billion last year. Musk had asked fans for logo ideas and chose one, which he described as minimalist Art Deco, saying it “certainly will be refined. (Jonathan Brady/PA via AP)
Twitter’s new logo
World News

India’s Parliament rocked by protests for a third day over ethnic violence in remote state

A woman holds placards during a protest demonstration against the violence in the northeastern state of Manipur, in New Delhi, India, Friday, July, 21, 2023. Deadly ethnic clashes in India's northeast rocked India's Parliament with the opposition blocking proceedings for a second straight day on Friday demanding the sacking of the top elected official of northeastern Manipur state where ethnic clashes have left more than 130 people dead since early May.(AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)
1 of 5 | 

A woman holds placards during a protest demonstration against the violence in the northeastern state of Manipur, in New Delhi, India, Friday, July, 21, 2023. Deadly ethnic clashes in India’s northeast rocked India’s Parliament with the opposition blocking proceedings for a second straight day on Friday demanding the sacking of the top elected official of northeastern Manipur state where ethnic clashes have left more than 130 people dead since early May.(AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Policewomen stand guard during a protest demonstration against the violence in the northeastern state of Manipur, in New Delhi, India, Friday, July, 21, 2023. Deadly ethnic clashes in India's northeast rocked India's Parliament with the opposition blocking proceedings for a second straight day on Friday demanding the sacking of the top elected official of northeastern Manipur state where ethnic clashes have left more than 130 people dead since early May. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)
2 of 5 | 

Policewomen stand guard during a protest demonstration against the violence in the northeastern state of Manipur, in New Delhi, India, Friday, July, 21, 2023. Deadly ethnic clashes in India’s northeast rocked India’s Parliament with the opposition blocking proceedings for a second straight day on Friday demanding the sacking of the top elected official of northeastern Manipur state where ethnic clashes have left more than 130 people dead since early May. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Students and activists participate in a protest demonstration against the violence in the northeastern Indian state of Manipur, in New Delhi, India, Friday, July, 21, 2023. Deadly ethnic clashes in India's northeast rocked India's Parliament with the opposition blocking proceedings for a second straight day on Friday demanding the sacking of the top elected official of northeastern Manipur state where ethnic clashes have left more than 130 people dead since early May. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)
3 of 5 | 

Students and activists participate in a protest demonstration against the violence in the northeastern Indian state of Manipur, in New Delhi, India, Friday, July, 21, 2023. Deadly ethnic clashes in India’s northeast rocked India’s Parliament with the opposition blocking proceedings for a second straight day on Friday demanding the sacking of the top elected official of northeastern Manipur state where ethnic clashes have left more than 130 people dead since early May. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Students and activists shout slogans during a protest demonstration against the violence in the northeastern Indian state of Manipur, in New Delhi, India, Friday, July, 21, 2023. Deadly ethnic clashes in India's northeast rocked India's Parliament with the opposition blocking proceedings for a second straight day on Friday demanding the sacking of the top elected official of northeastern Manipur state where ethnic clashes have left more than 130 people dead since early May. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)
4 of 5 | 

Students and activists shout slogans during a protest demonstration against the violence in the northeastern Indian state of Manipur, in New Delhi, India, Friday, July, 21, 2023. Deadly ethnic clashes in India’s northeast rocked India’s Parliament with the opposition blocking proceedings for a second straight day on Friday demanding the sacking of the top elected official of northeastern Manipur state where ethnic clashes have left more than 130 people dead since early May. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Students and activists shout slogans during a protest demonstration against the violence in the northeastern Indian state of Manipur, in New Delhi, India, Friday, July, 21, 2023. Deadly ethnic clashes in India's northeast rocked India's Parliament with the opposition blocking proceedings for a second straight day on Friday demanding the sacking of the top elected official of northeastern Manipur state where ethnic clashes have left more than 130 people dead since early May. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)
5 of 5 | 

Students and activists shout slogans during a protest demonstration against the violence in the northeastern Indian state of Manipur, in New Delhi, India, Friday, July, 21, 2023. Deadly ethnic clashes in India’s northeast rocked India’s Parliament with the opposition blocking proceedings for a second straight day on Friday demanding the sacking of the top elected official of northeastern Manipur state where ethnic clashes have left more than 130 people dead since early May. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
 
Share

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s Parliament was disrupted for a third day Monday by opposition protests over ethnic clashes in a remote northeastern state in which more than 130 people have been killed since May.

Opposition lawmakers carried placards and chanted slogans outside the Parliament building as they demanded a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the violence in Manipur state before a debate on the issue.

Last week, Modi broke more than two months of public silence over the ethnic clashes, telling reporters that mob assaults on two women who were paraded naked were unforgivable, but he did not refer directly to the larger violence.

Other news
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomes Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe before their delegation level meeting in New Delhi, India, Friday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
Crisis-hit Sri Lanka may allow Indian rupee to be used in local transactions
Sri Lanka is considering the possibility of allowing the use of the Indian rupee to be used in local transactions, as the island nation struggles to build its depleted foreign reserves and to emerge from last year’s unprecedented economic crisis.
Kuki tribal protestors shout slogans during a demonstration against deadly ethnic clashes in the country's northeastern state of Manipur, in New Delhi, India, Saturday, July, 22, 2023. Protests are being held across the country after a video showed a mob assaulting two women who were paraded naked. Thousands of people, mostly women, held a massive sit-in protest in India's violence-wracked northeastern state of Manipur state demanding immediate arrest of those involved in the harrowing assault. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)
Thousands protest mob assault of women who were paraded naked in remote Indian border state
Thousands of people, mostly women, have held a massive sit-in in India’s violence-wracked northeastern state of Manipur to demand the immediate arrest of anyone who took part in the May assault of two women who were paraded around naked and molested by a mob.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomes Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe walk for a photo call before their delegation level meeting in New Delhi, India, Friday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
Sri Lankan president’s visit to India signals growing economic and energy ties
Sri Lanka and India have signed a slew of energy, development and trade agreements, signaling the growing economic ties between the two neighboring countries.
Students and activists shout slogans during a protest demonstration against the violence in the northeastern Indian state of Manipur, in New Delhi, India, Friday, July, 21, 2023. Deadly ethnic clashes in India's northeast rocked India's Parliament with the opposition blocking proceedings for a second straight day on Friday demanding the sacking of the top elected official of northeastern Manipur state where ethnic clashes have left more than 130 people dead since early May. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)
Opposition parties disrupt India’s Parliament for 2nd day to protest ethnic violence in northeast
Deadly ethnic clashes in India’s northeast have rocked the country’s Parliament for a second straight day, with the opposition blocking proceedings and demanding the sacking of the top elected official of Manipur state, where more than 130 people have been killed since early May.

His comments came after a video showing the assaults sparked widespread outrage on social media despite the internet being largely blocked and journalists being locked out in the state. It shows two naked women surrounded by scores of young men who grope their genitals and drag them to a field.

The video was emblematic of the near-civil war in Manipur, where mobs have rampaged through villages and torched houses. The conflict was sparked by an affirmative action controversy in which Christian Kukis protested a demand by mostly Hindu Meiteis for a special status that would let them buy land in the hills populated by Kukis and other tribal groups and get a share of government jobs.

Indian Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said the government is ready to discuss the situation in Manipur. “I request the opposition to let a discussion take place on this issue. It is important that the country gets to know the truth on this sensitive matter,” he said in the lower house of Parliament.

Both houses of Parliament were adjourned various times as the opposition stopped proceedings with their demand for a statement from Modi. Sessions were also disrupted on Thursday and Friday.

The main opposition Congress party’s president, Mallikarjun Kharge, tweeted it was Modi’s “duty to make a comprehensive statement inside the Parliament on Manipur violence.”

Violence in Manipur and the harrowing video have triggered protests across the country. On Monday, scores of people gathered in Indian-controlled Kashmir and protesters carrying placards took to the streets of the eastern city of Kolkata.

Over the weekend, nearly 15,000 people held a sit-in protest in Manipur to press for the immediate arrest of anyone involved in the assault, which occurred in May. They also called for the firing of Biren Singh, the top elected official in the state who also belongs to Modi’s party.

The state government said last week that four suspects had been arrested and that police were carrying out raids to arrest other suspects.