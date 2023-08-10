Live updates: Maui fires
‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ is coming
Virgin Galactic space tourists
Alabama riverfront brawl
Consumer inflation eases
World News

India’s Modi appeals for peace in Manipur, months after ethnic clashes erupted in the state

FILE- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives on the opening day of the monsoon session of the Indian parliament in New Delhi, India, July 20, 2023. For three months, the strongman leader has been largely silent on ethnic violence that has killed over 150 people in Manipur, a remote state in India’s northeast. That's sparked a no-confidence motion against his government in Parliament, where his party and allies hold a clear majority. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup, File)
1 of 3 | 

FILE- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives on the opening day of the monsoon session of the Indian parliament in New Delhi, India, July 20, 2023. For three months, the strongman leader has been largely silent on ethnic violence that has killed over 150 people in Manipur, a remote state in India’s northeast. That’s sparked a no-confidence motion against his government in Parliament, where his party and allies hold a clear majority. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup, File)
FILE- Armed tribal Kuki community members patrol near a de facto front-line dissecting the area into two ethnic zones in Churachandpur, in Manipur, India, June 20, 2023. For three months, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been largely silent on ethnic violence that has killed over 150 people in Manipur, a remote state in India’s northeast. That's sparked a no-confidence motion against his government in Parliament, where his party and allies hold a clear majority. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri, File)
2 of 3 | 

FILE- Armed tribal Kuki community members patrol near a de facto front-line dissecting the area into two ethnic zones in Churachandpur, in Manipur, India, June 20, 2023. For three months, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been largely silent on ethnic violence that has killed over 150 people in Manipur, a remote state in India’s northeast. That’s sparked a no-confidence motion against his government in Parliament, where his party and allies hold a clear majority. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri, File)
FILE- Dozens of houses lay vandalized and burnt during ethnic clashes and rioting in Sugnu, in Manipur, India, June 21, 2023. For three months, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been largely silent on ethnic violence that has killed over 150 people in the remote state in India’s northeast. That's sparked a no-confidence motion against his government in Parliament, where his party and allies hold a clear majority. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri, File)
3 of 3 | 

FILE- Dozens of houses lay vandalized and burnt during ethnic clashes and rioting in Sugnu, in Manipur, India, June 21, 2023. For three months, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been largely silent on ethnic violence that has killed over 150 people in the remote state in India’s northeast. That’s sparked a no-confidence motion against his government in Parliament, where his party and allies hold a clear majority. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri, File)
By KRUTIKA PATHI and ASHOK SHARMA
 
Share

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s Narendra Modi appealed for peace during a Parliament debate Thursday, after opposition lawmakers had called for a no-confidence vote, accusing the prime minister of staying silent as a northeastern state governed by his party convulsed in months of ethnic violence.

Modi raised the conflict in Manipur state some 90 minutes into his speech in response to the no-confidence motion — and only as opposition lawmakers staged a walk-out in frustration.

It was Modi’s first statement about the violence in Manipur, where clashes since early May between two dominant ethnic groups have killed over 150 people and displaced more than 50,000. The opposition has slammed Modi’s silence and moved the no-confidence motion to force him to address the conflict from the Parliament floor.

For an hour and a half, Modi did not mention the crisis but made repeated digs at the opposition. Many opposition lawmakers stood up and chanted “Manipur! Manipur!” before walking out in protest.

Other news
FILE - A statue of Mahatma Gandhi sits between the old and new Parliament House buildings on the opening day of the monsoon session of the Indian parliament, in New Delhi, India, Thursday, July 20, 2023. Indian lawmakers have approved a data protection legislation that seeks to better regulate big tech firms and penalize companies for data breaches. The Digital Personal Data Protection bill was passed by the upper house of Parliament Wednesday amid concerns by opposition parties and digital experts who said it undermines the privacy rights of Indians. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup, File)
India passes data protection legislation in Parliament. Critics fear privacy violation
India's top opposition leader Rahul Gandhi, center, arrives at the Parliament in New Delhi, India, Monday, Aug.7, 2023. India's Parliament on Monday reinstated Gandhi as a lawmaker three days after the country's top court halted his criminal defamation conviction for mocking the prime minister's surname. (AP Photo)
India’s opposition leader Rahul Gandhi condemns the Modi government over violence in Manipur
FILE - Opposition lawmakers demanding a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the violence in Manipur state carry placards and a banner with name of "INDIA" outside the Parliament building in New Delhi, India, July 24, 2023. India’s opposition accused Modi of choosing silence while the northeastern state governed by his party convulsed in ethnic violence as Parliament began debate Tuesday on a no-confidence motion certain to be defeated. (AP Photo, File)
India’s opposition targets Modi in their no-confidence motion over ethnic violence in Manipur state

“The central and the state governments are working towards peace. I assure people of Manipur that peace will be restored soon,” Modi said. “The country is with you. We will sit together and find a solution to the current challenge to restore peace and put Manipur on the path of development.”

Last month, after a video surfaced showing an assault on two women being paraded naked and groped in the state, Modi condemned the incident but held back from addressing the overall conflict.

After the opposition walkout, Modi’s Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party and its allies easily defeated the no-confidence motion — an expected development as they control more than 360 seats in the 545-member Lok Sabha, the powerful lower house.

The opposition argued that the motion was meant to force Modi to address the Manipur violence in Parliament, which has been locked in an intense impasse for weeks over the crisis.

“We succeeded in ending Modi’s silence and made him speak in Parliament,” Gaurav Gogoi, a lawmaker from the opposition Congress Party, told reporters outside Parliament.

“Modi is running away from his responsibility to provide justice to the people of Manipur,” he added. “He should visit the state.”

In his speech, Modi said the violence in Manipur was saddening. “Crimes against women are unacceptable and the central government as well as the state government will work to ensure the guilty are punished,” he added.

During three days of debate, opposition leaders accused Modi and his party of failing to quell the bloodshed for months despite a heavy army presence in Manipur and demanded he fire the state’s top elected official, who is from Modi’s party.

The conflict in Manipur erupted after the minority Christian Kukis protested a demand by mostly Hindu Meiteis for a special status that would let them buy land in the hills populated by Kukis and other tribal groups and get a share of government jobs.

Armed mobs torched homes and buildings, killed scores of civilians, looted weapons from police armories and drove tens of thousands from their homes.

On Wednesday, opposition leader Rahul Gandhi accused Modi’s government of silencing people’s voices and creating a civil war-like situation.

In response, Home Minister Amit Shah defended the government’s handling of Manipur and said they were deeply concerned about the violence.

The government was working with both ethnic communities to bring peace, Shah said, but critics say it has shared little about plans on how to resolve the crisis.

KRUTIKA PATHI
I’m a correspondent looking at South Asia from New Delhi