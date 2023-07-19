A portrait of American soldier Travis King is displayed as his grandfather, Carl Gates, talks about his grandson Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Kenosha, Wis. Pvt. King bolted into North Korea while on a tour of the Demilitarized Zone on Tuesday, July 18, a day after he was supposed to travel to a base in the U.S. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
US soldier in North Korea
Marc Tessier-Lavigne speaks to the media at Stanford University in Stanford, Calif., on Feb. 4, 2016. Tessier-Lavigne, the president of Stanford University said Wednesday, July 19, 2023, he would resign, citing an independent review that cleared him of research misconduct but found flaws in other papers authored by his lab. Tessier-Lavigne said in a statement to students and staff that he would step down Aug. 31. (Patrick Tehan/Bay Area News Group via AP)
Stanford University president resigns
FILE - In-N-Out Burger signs fill the skyline on Tuesday, June 8, 2010, in Calif. In-N-Out is barring employees in five states from wearing masks unless they have a doctor’s note, according to internal company emails leaked on social media last week. (AP Photo/Adam Lau, File)
In-N-Out bans masks
This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Ryan Gosling, left, and Margot Robbie in a scene from "Barbie." (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)
The ‘Barbie’ movie review
This photo taken from video released by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, shows two Russian 152 mm self-propelled howitzers fire toward Ukrainian positions at an undisclosed location. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)
Russia attacks Ukrainian ports
World News

Yamuna river reaches the iconic Taj Mahal’s outer walls in India after swelling with monsoon rains

CORRECTS DATE- A swollen Yamuna river rises to the periphery of the Taj Mahal monument in Agra, India, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Aryan Kaushik)
1 of 4 | 

CORRECTS DATE- A swollen Yamuna river rises to the periphery of the Taj Mahal monument in Agra, India, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Aryan Kaushik)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
CORRECTS DATE- A swollen Yamuna river rises to the periphery of the Taj Mahal monument in Agra, India, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Aryan Kaushik)
2 of 4 | 

CORRECTS DATE- A swollen Yamuna river rises to the periphery of the Taj Mahal monument in Agra, India, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Aryan Kaushik)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
A man worships at a temple of Hindu god Shiva standing next to a swollen Yamuna river flowing up to the periphery of the Taj Mahal monument in Agra, India, Wednesday, July 19, 2023. India regularly witnesses severe floods during the monsoon season, which runs between June and September and brings most of South Asia’s annual rainfall. (AP Photo/Aryan Kaushik)
3 of 4 | 

A man worships at a temple of Hindu god Shiva standing next to a swollen Yamuna river flowing up to the periphery of the Taj Mahal monument in Agra, India, Wednesday, July 19, 2023. India regularly witnesses severe floods during the monsoon season, which runs between June and September and brings most of South Asia’s annual rainfall. (AP Photo/Aryan Kaushik)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
A man looks at a swollen Yamuna river flowing up to the periphery of the Taj Mahal monument in Agra, India, Wednesday, July 19, 2023. India regularly witnesses severe floods during the monsoon season, which runs between June and September and brings most of South Asia’s annual rainfall. (AP Photo/Aryan Kaushik)
4 of 4 | 

A man looks at a swollen Yamuna river flowing up to the periphery of the Taj Mahal monument in Agra, India, Wednesday, July 19, 2023. India regularly witnesses severe floods during the monsoon season, which runs between June and September and brings most of South Asia’s annual rainfall. (AP Photo/Aryan Kaushik)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By Associated Press
 
Share

AGRA, India (AP) — Rising water from the Yamuna river on Wednesday reached the outer boundary walls of the iconic Taj Mahal and submerged one of its adjacent gardens after record monsoon rains swelled rivers across northern India over the last three weeks.

The flooding at the 17th-century white marble monument in Agra city came as heavy floods had killed at least 100 people in parts of north India, swept away houses and bridges and resulted in deadly landslides.

On Wednesday, the red sandstone boundary walls of the Taj Mahal were surrounded by brown, muddy water, even as a flock of tourists thronged the historical monument left untouched by the river. Water from the overflowing Yamuna, however, flooded some low-lying houses near the monument, prompting officials to move residents to safer places.

Other news
A chromium mine is visible near Kaliapani village in Jajpur district, Odisha, India on Wednesday, July 5, 2023. Chromium, used mostly as a coating to stop rust in steel and car parts, has been deemed necessary for India's transition to cleaner energy. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)
India sets sights on home-mined minerals to boost its clean energy plans
Indian officials, including at Wednesday’s Group of Twenty ministerial talks on clean energy, want the country to expand its critical mineral mining operations and make its own clean energy infrastructure from start to finish.
Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, left and Reserve Bank of India governor Shaktikanta Das, talk as they arrive to address the media after a meeting of finance chiefs and central bank governors of the Group of 20 leading economies in Gandhinagar, India, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)
G20 finance chiefs end their meeting in India without consensus on the war in Ukraine
A meeting in India of finance chiefs and central bank governors of the Group of 20 leading economies has ended without consensus because of differences over the war in Ukraine.
United States Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen addresses media during G-20's third Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBGs) meeting in Gandhinagar, India, Monday, July 17, 2023, under the Indian G20 Presidency. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)
G20 finance chiefs meeting in India address global challenges like climate change and rising debt
Finance ministers from the Group of 20 nations meeting in India are set to address critical global economic challenges, including the threat posed by climate change and rising debt among low-income countries.
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks during a press conference at the U.S. Embassy in Beijing, China, Sunday, July 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
Yellen visits India again to promote closer ties and tackle global economic problems
On the heels of a trip to Beijing, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is back in Asia for a series of Group of 20 finance minister meetings in India.

Local residents and officials said the river last touched the boundary walls of the monument in 2010.

In 1978 the flood water seeped into the monument’s basement, but a recurrence of that event is unlikely this time, officials said.

A spokesperson of the Archaeological Survey of India, which manages the Taj Mahal, said the increased water levels pose no threat to the iconic monument.

Prince Vajpayee, conservation assistant at the Taj Mahal, told the Press Trust of India news agency that the monument is built on a raised structure and the flood water did not pose any threat to it at the moment.

The famed Taj Mahal, often called a monument to love, was built by Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan on the southern banks of the Yamuna river in memory of his favorite wife, Mumtaz. The complex houses both their graves, a mosque, and several graves of other Mughal royalty.

The monument, acclaimed for its delicate latticework, is India’s biggest tourist draw, attracting millions of visitors every year.