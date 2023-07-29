This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
World News

An explosion at a firecracker factory in southern India kills 8 people, police say

 
NEW DELHI (AP) — An explosion ripped through a firecracker factory in southern India on Saturday, killing eight people and wounding several others, police said.

There was no immediate word as to what had caused the explosion in the district of Krishnagiri in Tamil Nadu state. Houses and shops nearby were also damaged, authorities told the Press Trust of India news agency.

Rescuers, police and firefighters rushed to the site.

India has a huge demand for firecrackers, which are used in religious festivals and weddings. There are fatal accidents nearly every year as people work in makeshift factories in the absence of proper safety standards.

In 2018, a massive fire at a firecracker factory in capital of New Delhi killed 17 workers. A year earlier, 23 workers were killed when a blast occurred while they were making firecrackers in a village in Madhya Pradesh state in central India.

Factories start manufacturing firecrackers months before the nation’s biggest Hindu festivals, when people set them off in celebration.