World News

Temple chariot fire kills at least 6, leaves 10 others with burns in India’s remote northeast

By WASBIR HUSSAIN
 
GUWAHATI, India (AP) — A temple chariot caught fire Wednesday killing at least six people and leaving 10 others with burns after it came in contact with an overhead high-tension electric wire in India’s remote northeast, a state lawmaker said.

A large crowd was part of the procession taking place near a temple in the Kumarghat area, nearly 120 kilometers (75 miles) from Tripura, the state capital, said Bhagawan Das, a lawmaker with the governing Bharatiya Janata Party.

Indian media said a large crowd of devotees of the Hindu god Jagannath was pulling the wood and steel chariot during the procession.

All 120 passengers and crew members onboard a Philippine ferry that caught fire at sea have been rescued safely.

The injured were hospitalized, some with serious burns, Das said.

The chariot is a huge wheeled wooden structure used by temples during religious festivities that can be 18 meters (45 feet) high.

Last year, 11 people died in a similar incident in the southern Tamil Nadu state when a temple chariot came in contact with an overhead electric wire.