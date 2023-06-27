Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group military company, looks out from a military vehicle on a street in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Saturday, June 24, 2023, leaving an area of the headquarters of the Southern Military District. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Prigozhin's troops who joined him in the uprising will not face prosecution and those who did not will be offered contracts by the Defense Ministry. After the deal was reached Saturday, Prigozhin ordered his troops to halt their march on Moscow and retreat to field camps in Ukraine, where they have been fighting alongside Russian troops. (AP Photo)
Russian rebellion
Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a town hall event in Hollis, N.H., Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Josh Reynolds)
Election 2024
File - Harvard University students celebrate their graduate degrees in public health during Harvard commencement ceremonies, Thursday, May 25, 2023, in Cambridge, Mass. A pause on student loan payments that's been in place since the start of the COVID pandemic will end late this summer if Congress approves a debt ceiling and budget deal negotiated by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
Student loan payments
A general view of the U.S. Supreme Court, Friday, June 23, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)
Supreme Court decisions
A person walks along the shore of Lake Michigan as the downtown skyline is blanketed in haze from Canadian wildfires Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
Canadian wildfire smoke drifts into US
Politics

Buffalo shooting survivor’s mom faces former mayoral hopeful in local NY primaries

FILE — Zeneta Everhart poses for a portrait in her home in Buffalo, N.Y., Jan. 27, 2023. Everhart, one of two Black women in Buffalo who were thrust into the national spotlight for very different reasons, are competing in a Democratic primary contest Tuesday, June 27, 2023, for a Buffalo city council seat. (AP Photo/Robert Bumsted, File)
1 of 2 | 

FILE — Zeneta Everhart poses for a portrait in her home in Buffalo, N.Y., Jan. 27, 2023. Everhart, one of two Black women in Buffalo who were thrust into the national spotlight for very different reasons, are competing in a Democratic primary contest Tuesday, June 27, 2023, for a Buffalo city council seat. (AP Photo/Robert Bumsted, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Buffalo mayoral candidate India Walton speaks to reporters outside an election watch party, Nov. 2, 2021, in Buffalo, N.Y. Walton, one of two Black women in Buffalo who were thrust into the national spotlight for very different reasons, are competing in a Democratic primary contest Tuesday, June 27, 2023, for a Buffalo city council seat. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex, File)
2 of 2 | 

FILE - Buffalo mayoral candidate India Walton speaks to reporters outside an election watch party, Nov. 2, 2021, in Buffalo, N.Y. Walton, one of two Black women in Buffalo who were thrust into the national spotlight for very different reasons, are competing in a Democratic primary contest Tuesday, June 27, 2023, for a Buffalo city council seat. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By MICHAEL HILL
 
Share

One nearly became Buffalo’s first female mayor. The other was thrust into prominence after her son survived a racist mass shooting.

Democrats India Walton and Zeneta Everhart are pitted against each other in a race for a seat on Buffalo’s Common Council, one of many local government offices at stake in primary elections being held across New York on Tuesday.

The two Black women are vying to represent a part of the Rust Belt city still healing from a white supremacist’s attack that killed 10 people at a neighborhood supermarket just over a year ago. That mass shooting was followed by a punishing December blizzard that killed 47 people in the city and its suburbs, with a disproportionate number of the victims coming from Buffalo’s Black neighborhoods.

Other news
This photo taken from body cam video recorded Feb. 12, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y., shows the hands of state trooper Anthony Nigro pointing his firearm at James Huber as he approaches Huber's car. On Monday, June 5, 2023, Nigro was charged with manslaughter for fatally shooting Huber after a high-speed car chase. (Office of the State Attorney General of New York via AP)
NY state trooper charged with manslaughter in fatal shooting after high-speed chase in 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A New York state trooper was charged with manslaughter Monday for shooting an unarmed motorist to death after he refused to get out of his car following a high-speed chase.
New York Governor Kathy Hochul, left, Buffalo Bills owner Terry Pegula and Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown, right, participate in the groundbreaking ceremony at the site of the new Bills Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y., Monday June 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
Buffalo Bills break ground on new $1.54 billion stadium
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — In preparing to break ground on the Buffalo Bills new stadium, owner Terry Pegula looked to the sky to deliver a message to his late predecessor and franchise founder, Ralph Wilson.
FILE - A person removes snow from the front of his driveway a few days after a winter storm rolled through western New York Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. A new report finds several shortcomings in Buffalo's response to a historic December blizzard in which 31 city residents died. The report was released Friday, June 2, 2023, by the New York University Wagner School for Public Service. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes, File)
Report: Buffalo’s snow-removal equipment, communications fell short during deadly blizzard
A new report finds several shortcomings in Buffalo’s response to a historic December blizzard in which 31 city residents died.
FILE - The glass doors of this Dollar General store in Cheektowaga, N.Y., are boarded up on Nov. 15, 2017, after being shattered by a gunman's bullets the day before. Travis Green, 34, who opened fire with a high-powered rifle at a Buffalo-area retail store in 2017, wounding one person, pleaded guilty to an attempted murder charge Thursday, May25, 2023, and agreed to serve a 10-year prison sentence. (AP Photo/Carolyn Thompson, File)
Man who shot up Buffalo-area store, wounding one person, pleads guilty to attempted murder
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A New York man who opened fire with a high-powered rifle at a Buffalo-area retail store in 2017, wounding one person, pleaded guilty to an attempted murder charge Thursday and agreed to serve a 10-year prison sentence.

Walton, 41, is trying to make a comeback after a rollercoaster defeat in the city’s mayoral race in 2021. In that contest, she stunned the political establishment by scoring an upset win over the longtime incumbent, Byron Brown, in a primary where she ran far to his left as a democratic socialist.

With no Republican on the ballot, Walton briefly looked like a sure winner in the general election, too, but Brown came back as a write-in candidate and won with the support of centrist Democrats, Buffalo’s business community and Republicans who said Walton, a former nurse and labor organizer, was too liberal.

“The scale, obviously, is much smaller,” Walton said of the current race, “... but the goal is the same.”

While Walton remains a political outsider in Buffalo, Everhart, a former television producer, had been quietly building a more conventional career in politics as an aide to a state senator when tragedy thrust her into the spotlight.

Her son, Zaire Goodman, was one of 13 people shot at the Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo on May 14, 2022. Goodman, who worked part time at the supermarket, was hit in the neck but survived.

Weeks later, Everhart testified before Congress, telling members that some shrapnel will be left in her son’s body for the rest of his life. She’s continued to speak publicly in the months since about racism and gun violence in the U.S.

Everhart, 42, said Monday that she probably would have run for the seat, representing Buffalo’s Masten district, even if the attack never happened, but that it influenced her decision.

“Part of me wanting to run for Masten is about paying it forward because of the love that was shown to my son,” Everhart said during a phone interview. “People are still dropping off gifts, leaving things on my doorstep for Zaire. And that, to me, means that I have to give back to my community.”

The supermarket targeted by an 18-year-old white supremacist now lies just outside the district the two women are running to represent.

In interviews and on the campaign trail, the two candidates have highlighted their different approaches to governing, with Everhart citing her abilities as a coalition-builder and Walton stressing that she’s willing to fight a political establishment she says hasn’t done enough.

“The Democratic party here in Buffalo and a lot of people in power know that I’m going to bring something different,” Walton said in a phone interview Tuesday. “I’m not beholden to anyone. I have no political allies or enemies.”

Everhart has been endorsed by the county Democratic Party while Walton has been endorsed by the left-leaning Working Families Party.

The two women have known each other for years and Walton said they hug every time they see each other.

“We’re not adversaries, in my book,” Everhart said.

Primaries held across the state Tuesday will select party nominees for a variety of local offices, including some county legislators, town supervisors, district attorneys, mayors and members of the New York City Council.

There are no statewide offices on the ballot in 2023.