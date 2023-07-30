Investigators examine a damaged skyscraper in the "Moscow City" business district after a reported drone attack in Moscow, Russia, early Sunday, July 30, 2023. (AP Photo)
Drone attack on Moscow
Nigeriens participate in a march called by supporters of coup leader Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani in Niamey, Niger, Sunday, July 30, 2023. Days after mutinous soldiers ousted Niger's democratically elected president, uncertainty is mounting about the country's future and some are calling out the junta's reasons for seizing control. The sign reads: "Down with France, long live Putin." (AP Photo/Sam Mednick)
Niger Coup updates
In this image taken from video provided by the Burbank Police Department, a bear sits in a jacuzzi in the city of Burbank, Calif., on Friday, July 28, 2023. Burbank Police said the officers were responding to a sighting of the bear in the area when they found it enjoying a short dip at the residence in the city’s Paseo Redondo block. The bear afterward climbed over a wall and headed to a tree behind the home, police said in a statement Friday. (Burbank Police Department via AP)
Jacuzzi bear
U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell addresses health concerns
FILE - In this July 7, 2019, file photo, the United States players hold the trophy as they celebrate winning the Women's World Cup final soccer match against The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France. The 2023 Women's World Cup will be spread across nine cities in Australia and New Zealand. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)
Women’s World Cup Guide
Business

Indiana search teams recover body of missing man from Lake Michigan

 
Share

GARY, Ind. (AP) — Search teams have recovered the body of an 18-year-old man who went missing Saturday in Lake Michigan off Indiana shore.

Emergency responders were sent to Miller Beach in Gary on Saturday afternoon, and dive teams from multiple agencies joined in the search for a missing man presumed to be in the lake, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources said in a statement on Sunday.

Strong rip currents and waves up to six feet (1.8 meters) in height made the area dangerous for divers and slowed their efforts, the department said. Around 6 p.m., roughly three hours after responders began their search, a beachgoer spotted the man’s body three-quarters of a mile from where he was last seen. Searchers recovered the body and pronounced the man dead.

The name of the man was being withheld pending notification of his family, and conservation officers were investigating the death.