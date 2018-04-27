FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Indiana woman accused of theft for taking $233K from relative’s bank account

 
Police this week charged an Indiana County woman with theft for allegedly making $233,411 in unauthorized withdrawals from an elderly relative’s bank account between April 2016 and February 2017.

Jean M. Gasbarro, 62, was charged with theft by unlawful taking by Blairsville police in connection with multiple unauthorized withdrawals from the account.

A forensic audit of the 91-year-old victim’s bank account was ordered more than a year ago after an Indiana County social service agency discovered some questionable withdrawals from the victim’s account, police Chief Michael Allman reported in court documents filed before District Judge Jennifer Rega.

Allman said the audit disclosed that 71 of 98 cash withdrawals on the victim’s account were signed by Gasbarro.

“It was quite evident that (the victim) did not even realize the amount of money that was missing or had any idea that Jean Marie Gasbarro had removed it,” Allman reported from a meeting with the victim on the alleged theft.

According to online dockets, Gasbarro was served the complaint via mailed summons. A preliminary hearing is scheduled on May 30 before Rega.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.