Judge sets 2024 trial date for man charged in fatal shooting of eastern Indiana police officer

FILE - Honoree Tony Bennett arrives at the Los Angeles Confidential Magazine 2012 Grammys Celebration in Beverly Hills, Calif., Thursday, Feb. 9, 2012. Bennett, the eminent and timeless stylist whose devotion to classic American songs and knack for creating new standards such as "I Left My Heart In San Francisco" graced a decadeslong career that brought him admirers from Frank Sinatra to Lady Gaga, died Friday, July 21, 2023. He was 96. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)
Tony Bennett dies
United States' Lindsey Horan speaks to the media during a FIFA Women's World Cup press conference at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Friday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
US in Women’s World Cup
FILE - News media wait outside of the Alto Lee Adams Sr. U.S. Courthouse where their is a pretrial conference to discuss procedures for handling classified information in the case against former President Donald Trump, Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Fort Pierce, Fla. A federal judge in Florida has set a trial date for next May for Trump in a case charging him with illegally retaining hundreds of classified documents. The May 20, 2024, trial date was set by U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)
Trump trial date set
North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley speaks during a news conference on Friday, July 21, 2023 in Fargo, N.D. The man who shot three Fargo police officers and a civilian, killing one of the officers before an officer killed him, searched the internet for terms including “explosive ammo” and “kill fast,” as well as for what crowded area events might be happening in and around North Dakota's largest city, authorities said Friday. ( KFGO via AP)
Fargo shooting updates
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi, front left, arrives before a Leagues Cup soccer match against Cruz Azul, Friday, July 21, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Lionel Messi debut
U.S. News

Judge sets 2024 trial date for man charged in fatal shooting of eastern Indiana police officer

 
RICHMOND, Ind. (AP) — A judge has set a 2024 trial date for a man charged in the killing of an eastern Indiana police officer who was shot during a traffic stop last year.

Phillip Matthew Lee, 48, whose trial is set to start in Wayne County on Feb. 10, 2024, could face the death penalty if he’s convicted in the death of Richmond Police Department Officer Seara Burton.

Burton was shot in the head on Aug. 10, 2022, after officers stopped Lee’s moped and Burton was called to assist with her police dog, which indicated the possible presence of narcotics. The officer died Sept. 18, more than two weeks after being taken off life support.

Other news
FILE - Officers escort Richard Allen out of the Carroll County courthouse following a hearing, Nov. 22, 2022, in Delphi, Ind. Allen, charged with killing two teenage girls, will remain held at a northern Indiana prison after a judge concluded Wednesday, July 19, 2023, he's being treated better there than other inmates, after his attorneys requested to relocate him from the Indiana Department of Correction’s Westville Correctional Facility. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)
Judge orders man charged with killing 2 teenage girls to remain at northern Indiana prison
An Indiana man charged with killing two teenage girls will remain in prison after a judge concluded he’s being treated better there than other inmates.
The exterior of Praxis Landmark Recovery facility on Bodnar Drive, southeast of Mishawaka, Ind., is shown Tuesday, July 11, 2023. Northern Indiana police have asked state officials to revoke the license of Praxis Landmark Recovery, where three patients recently died within a week, saying that the less than year-old center is endangering its residents and placing a strain on law enforcement. (Greg Swiercz/South Bend Tribune via AP)
Indiana police ask state to revoke license of treatment center where 3 patients died within a week
Northern Indiana police want state officials to revoke the license of an addiction treatment center where three patients recently died within a week, saying the center is endangering its residents and placing an undue strain on law enforcement.
Officers and detectives gather at the scene where an inmate crashed a transport van after stealing it with a Marion County sheriff's deputy on-board Monday, July 10, 2023, just outside the Community Justice Campus in Indianapolis. Court documents released Tuesday say a jail inmate accused of killing a sheriff’s deputy who was transporting him in a van used the chain of his handcuffs to choke the officer during an escape attempt. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputy John Durm, 61, died Monday at a hospital following the attack. (Jenna Watson/The Indianapolis Star via AP)
Sheriff asks court to send suspect in deputy’s strangulation death to Indiana prison system
The sheriff in Indiana’s Marion County has filed court papers requesting that a man accused of killing a deputy be transferred to the custody of the state Department of Correction.
Officers and detectives gather at the scene where an inmate crashed a transport van after stealing it with a Marion County sheriff's deputy on-board Monday, July 10, 2023, just outside the Community Justice Campus in Indianapolis. Court documents released Tuesday say a jail inmate accused of killing a sheriff’s deputy who was transporting him in a van used the chain of his handcuffs to choke the officer during an escape attempt. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputy John Durm, 61, died Monday at a hospital following the attack. (Jenna Watson/The Indianapolis Star via AP)
Inmate used chain from handcuffs to strangle Indiana deputy during escape attempt, officials say
Officials say a jail inmate accused of killing a sheriff’s deputy who was transporting him in a van in Indianapolis used the chain of his handcuffs to choke the officer during an escape attempt.

Lee, of Richmond, is charged with murder, attempted murder, unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and drug-related charges.

Attorneys have told the judge the trial could take four to five weeks in Richmond, a city located about 65 miles (105 kilometers) east of Indianapolis, the ( Richmond) Palladium-Item reported.

Lee’s lead defense attorney, Denise Turner, recently filed a motion seeking access to all Richmond Police Department text messages, emails and voicemail recordings which mention her client since the shooting.