Young, Hawks square off against the Pacers

Indiana Pacers (33-41, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (36-37, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Saturday, 5 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE : Hawks -10

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Hawks host the Indiana Pacers in Eastern Conference play Saturday.

The Hawks are 22-23 against Eastern Conference opponents. Atlanta ranks fifth in the Eastern Conference in rebounding averaging 44.0 rebounds. Clint Capela leads the Hawks with 11.1 boards.

The Pacers are 23-23 in conference games. Indiana is 19-20 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 14.0 turnovers per game.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Hawks won 113-111 in the last matchup on Jan. 14. Trae Young led the Hawks with 26 points, and Bennedict Mathurin led the Pacers with 26 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dejounte Murray is shooting 46.0% and averaging 20.5 points for the Hawks. Young is averaging 25.8 points over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Buddy Hield is averaging 17 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Pacers. Andrew Nembhard is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 4-6, averaging 121.1 points, 45.3 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.1 points per game.

Pacers: 5-5, averaging 120.2 points, 42.1 rebounds, 27.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 123.9 points.

INJURIES: Hawks: De’Andre Hunter: day to day (knee), Jalen Johnson: out (hamstring), Trae Young: day to day (calf), Dejounte Murray: day to day (illness).

Pacers: Kendall Brown: out (tibia), Chris Duarte: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .