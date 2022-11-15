Charlotte plays Indiana on home slide

Indiana Pacers (6-6, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (4-11, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte plays Indiana looking to end its four-game home slide.

The Hornets have gone 2-7 against Eastern Conference teams. Charlotte is 2-6 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Pacers are 5-4 against Eastern Conference opponents. Indiana has a 2-2 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kelly Oubre Jr. is averaging 18.3 points and 1.5 steals for the Hornets. P.J. Washington is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

Tyrese Haliburton is scoring 20.5 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 10.3 assists for the Pacers. Bennedict Mathurin is averaging 19.9 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 45.6% over the last 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 2-8, averaging 104.3 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.9 points per game.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pacers: 6-4, averaging 116.7 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.5 points.

INJURIES: Hornets: Gordon Hayward: day to day (shoulder), Cody Martin: out (quad), Dennis Smith Jr.: day to day (ankle).

Pacers: Daniel Theis: out (knee), Chris Duarte: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .