Doncic leads Dallas into matchup with Indiana

Indiana Pacers (27-35, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (32-30, sixth in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks host the Indiana Pacers. Doncic leads the NBA averaging 33.1 points per game.

The Mavericks have gone 20-11 in home games. Dallas is last in the Western Conference scoring 42.4 points per game in the paint.

The Pacers are 9-20 on the road. Indiana ranks eighth in the Eastern Conference scoring 48.2 points per game in the paint led by Myles Turner averaging 9.1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Doncic is averaging 33.1 points, 8.8 rebounds, 8.1 assists and 1.5 steals for the Mavericks. Tim Hardaway Jr. is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Tyrese Haliburton is averaging 19.8 points, 10.2 assists and 1.7 steals for the Pacers. Bennedict Mathurin is averaging 17.5 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 45.1% over the past 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 5-5, averaging 118.8 points, 39.8 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.6 points per game.

Pacers: 3-7, averaging 114.2 points, 39.2 rebounds, 28.5 assists, 8.0 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.4 points.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Maxi Kleber: out (hamstring), Davis Bertans: out (calf).

Pacers: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .