Indiana hosts Dallas after Doncic’s 40-point performance

Dallas Mavericks (36-39, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (33-42, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas visits the Indiana Pacers after Luka Doncic scored 40 points in the Mavericks’ 110-104 loss to the Charlotte Hornets.

The Pacers have gone 19-17 at home. Indiana has a 15-26 record against teams over .500.

The Mavericks are 14-23 on the road. Dallas is 19-15 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.7 turnovers per game.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Pacers won the last meeting 124-122 on March 1, with Tyrese Haliburton scoring 32 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Haliburton is averaging 20.7 points, 10.4 assists and 1.6 steals for the Pacers. Buddy Hield is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

Christian Wood is scoring 17.1 points per game and averaging 7.6 rebounds for the Mavericks. Kyrie Irving is averaging 16.2 points and 3.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 4-6, averaging 120.7 points, 41.8 rebounds, 28.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 126.0 points per game.

Mavericks: 3-7, averaging 111.6 points, 39.8 rebounds, 23.8 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.9 points.

INJURIES: Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton: day to day (rest), Chris Duarte: out (ankle), Kendall Brown: out (tibia), Myles Turner: day to day (back).

Mavericks: None listed.

