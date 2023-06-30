People run away during clashes with police in the center of Lyon, central France, Friday, June 30, 2023. French President Emmanuel Macron urged parents Friday to keep teenagers at home and proposed restrictions on social media to quell rioting spreading across France over the fatal police shooting of a 17-year-old driver. Writing on wall reads in French "Justice for Nahel" (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani)
Protests in France
FILE - Alan Arkin poses for a portrait in the Fender Music Lodge during the 2011 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah on Jan. 25, 2011. (AP Photo/Victoria Will, file)
Alan Arkin dies
This image released by Lucasfilm shows Harrison Ford in a scene from "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny." (Lucasfilm Ltd. via AP)
Indiana Jones
This June 2023 image provided by the Space Telescope Science Institute shows the planet Saturn and three of its moons, from left, Enceladus, Tethys and Dione, captured by the James Webb Space Telescope. In infrared, the planet appears dark because sunlight is absorbed by methane in the atmosphere. (NASA, ESA, CSA, JWST Saturn Team via AP)
Saturn’s rings glow
FILE - ESPN Monday Night Football commentator Steve Young is seen before an NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and the Baltimore Ravens, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in New Orleans. Jeff Van Gundy, Suzy Kolber, Jalen Rose and Steve Young are among roughly 20 ESPN commentators and reporters who were laid off on Friday, June 30, 2023, as part of job cuts by the network. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman, File)
ESPN layoffs
Sports

Pacers make early splash by agreeing to 2-year, $45 million deal with Bruce Brown, source says

Denver Nuggets guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and forward Bruce Brown celebrate during a rally and parade to mark the team's first NBA basketball championship on Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Denver Nuggets guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and forward Bruce Brown celebrate during a rally and parade to mark the team’s first NBA basketball championship on Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

By MICHAEL MAROT
 
Share

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Pacers tried to acquire a veteran wing before last week’s NBA draft.

When that didn’t work, they shifted to Plan B — free agency.

Less than 30 minutes after teams were allowed to negotiate with free agents Friday, the Pacers and Bruce Brown Jr. agreed on a two-year contract worth $45 million, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Friday. The person, who requested anonymity because the deal has not yet been announced publicly, said the deal includes a team option for 2024-25.

Other news
Ausar Thompson, right, hugs family and friends after being selected fifth overall by the Detroit Pistons during the NBA basketball draft, Thursday, June 22, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Pistons, Pacers are banking on lottery selections to provide immediate help on defense
The Detroit Pistons and Indiana Pacers used lottery picks on players who should make their biggest early impact on defense while the rest of the Central Division teams sat out the first round of Thursday’s draft.
Bilal Coulibaly arrives at Barclays Center before the NBA basketball draft, Thursday, June 22, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Wizards, Pacers exchange lottery picks: Coulibaly to Washington, Walker to Indiana
The Washington Wizards moved up one spot in the NBA draft when they swapped lottery picks with the Indiana Pacers. Washington ended up with Bilal Coulibaly of France.
Members of the Denver Nuggets crowd the stage during a rally and parade to mark the team's first NBA basketball championship on Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
NBA-champion Nuggets trade into the 1st round by swapping picks with the Pacers, AP source says
The NBA-champion Denver Nuggets struck a deal with Indiana to acquire a first-round round pick in the draft on Thursday night.
Phoenix Suns new head coach Frank Vogel speaks during a news conference Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
New Suns coach Frank Vogel has blueprint in place for early success
Frank Vogel led the Los Angeles Lakers to an NBA title in his first season by finding a way to mesh the skills of LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

“We were very, very aggressive pursuing (a trade),” general manager Chad Buchanan said last week. “There were about six guys who fit our timeline and the way we play. Unfortunately, they were not available. We started looking at other opportunities that were potentially available, that probably gave us four or five more wins next year but probably limited us in the long run.”

So they bided time and waited to make a rare, splashy, early move in free agency.

They cashed in on their salary-cap position by taking advantage of the league rules that put NBA champion Denver in a bind to re-sign Brown, a key cog in their title run. The Nuggets wanted Brown so badly that during the city’s recent championship parade, coach Mike Malone told the roaring crowd Brown wasn’t going anywhere.

Instead, he wound up with Indiana because Denver couldn’t offer anything close to the Pacers.

Brown made $6.5 million last season and the Pacers were one of the league’s few teams that was so far below the cap threshold, luxury tax or new second apron, they took a big swing for the fences.

What does Brown do for the Pacers?

He’s another young, emerging player seemingly ready for a breakout season and he’s the third defensive-minded guy Indiana has added since last week. The Pacers used their two first-round picks on power forward Jarace Walker and wing Ben Sheppard.

Coach Rick Carlisle made it clear what the Pacers needed to do during the offseason after Indiana allowed 119.5 points, the second-most in the league.

“With the excitement that’s been generated from the positives of this season, we must be very forthright about our challenges,” Carlisle said at April’s season-ending news conference. “Our challenges remain defense and rebounding.”

Brown joins a roster that already includes popular All-Star guard Tyrese Haliburton, two-time NBA blocks champion Myles Turner and all-rookie swingman Bennedict Mathurin.

Last season, Brown started 31 regular-season games for the Nuggets, posting averages of 11.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists.

But Indiana might not be finished making moves.

Buddy Hield, last season’s starting wing, could be on the trading bloc after finishing tied for fifth in 3-pointers per game (3.6) while shooting 45.8% from beyond the arc. He turns 31 in December, is on an expiring contract and could become viable scoring asset on a title contender.

Chris Duarte, an all-rookie guard in 2021-22, also could be on the move following an injury-plagued season put him behind Haliburton, Mathurin, rookie Andrew Nembhard and veteran T.J. McConnell on the depth chart.

Plus, the Pacers are still $48.1 million below the luxury tax and have extra draft picks, too.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports