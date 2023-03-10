Indiana visits Detroit following overtime win

Indiana Pacers (30-37, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (15-52, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana visits the Detroit Pistons following the Pacers’ 134-125 overtime win over the Houston Rockets.

The Pistons are 0-11 against Central Division teams. Detroit averages 14.5 turnovers per game and is 9-15 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Pacers are 5-5 against the rest of the division. Indiana is the NBA leader with 18.7 fast break points per game led by Buddy Hield averaging 3.9.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Pacers won 124-115 in the last matchup on Oct. 22.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden Ivey is shooting 41.5% and averaging 15.4 points for the Pistons. Isaiah Livers is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Tyrese Haliburton is averaging 20.8 points, 10.4 assists and 1.6 steals for the Pacers. Hield is averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 0-10, averaging 105.9 points, 43.2 rebounds, 23.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.9 points per game.

Pacers: 5-5, averaging 123.1 points, 37.6 rebounds, 28.9 assists, 8.3 steals and 6.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 123.9 points.

INJURIES: Pistons: Isaiah Stewart: out (shoulder), Cade Cunningham: out for season (shin), Alec Burks: out (foot), Hamidou Diallo: out (ankle), Bojan Bogdanovic: out (achilles).

Pacers: Bennedict Mathurin: day to day (ankle), Kendall Brown: out (tibia).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .