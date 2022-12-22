Miami hosts conference rival Indiana

Indiana Pacers (16-16, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (16-16, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana takes on Miami in Eastern Conference action Friday.

The Heat are 8-10 against conference opponents. Miami ranks last in the Eastern Conference averaging 108.0 points per game.

The Pacers are 11-8 in Eastern Conference play. Indiana averages 27.0 assists per game to lead the Eastern Conference, paced by Tyrese Haliburton with 10.6.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Heat won 87-82 in the last matchup on Dec. 13.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Herro is scoring 21.1 points per game and averaging 6.1 rebounds for the Heat. Max Strus is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Miami.

Haliburton is averaging 20 points, 10.6 assists and 1.7 steals for the Pacers. Buddy Hield is averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 6-4, averaging 105.7 points, 41.2 rebounds, 23.3 assists, 9.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.0 points per game.

Pacers: 4-6, averaging 112.3 points, 39.5 rebounds, 25.0 assists, 7.8 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.3 points.

INJURIES: Heat: Caleb Martin: day to day (ankle), Jimmy Butler: day to day (illness), Gabe Vincent: day to day (knee), Omer Yurtseven: out (ankle), Kyle Lowry: day to day (knee).

Pacers: Daniel Theis: out (knee), Kendall Brown: out (leg).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .