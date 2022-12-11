Haliburton, Pacers to host Adebayo and the Heat

Miami Heat (12-15, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (14-13, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Conference foes Indiana and Miami square off on Monday.

The Pacers are 10-5 in Eastern Conference games. Indiana is fifth in the Eastern Conference shooting 36.9% from downtown, led by Myles Turner shooting 41.5% from 3-point range.

The Heat are 7-9 in Eastern Conference play. Miami allows 110.3 points to opponents while being outscored by 1.7 points per game.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Pacers won 101-99 in the last matchup on Nov. 4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyrese Haliburton is averaging 20.2 points, 10.9 assists and 1.8 steals for the Pacers. Buddy Hield is averaging 17.8 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

Bam Adebayo is averaging 20.8 points, 9.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Heat. Max Strus is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Miami.

ADVERTISEMENT

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 4-6, averaging 115.8 points, 40.3 rebounds, 25.6 assists, 9.3 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.0 points per game.

Heat: 5-5, averaging 108.6 points, 43.4 rebounds, 23.6 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.7 points.

INJURIES:

Heat: Gabe Vincent: out (knee), Omer Yurtseven: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .