Minnesota visits Boston after Tatum’s 41-point game

By The Associated PressDecember 22, 2022 GMT

Minnesota Timberwolves (16-16, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (22-10, second in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston hosts the Minnesota Timberwolves after Jayson Tatum scored 41 points in the Boston Celtics’ 117-112 loss to the Indiana Pacers.

The Celtics have gone 11-5 at home. Boston ranks fourth in the league with 34.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Tatum averaging 6.9.

The Timberwolves are 7-8 on the road. Minnesota is sixth in the Western Conference with 14.9 fast break points per game led by Anthony Edwards averaging 3.1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tatum is averaging 30.6 points, 8.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Celtics. Jaylen Brown is averaging 24.1 points over the last 10 games for Boston.

Edwards is shooting 36.0% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Timberwolves, while averaging 23 points, six rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.8 steals. D’Angelo Russell is averaging 16.3 points and 6.3 assists over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 4-6, averaging 109.5 points, 47.8 rebounds, 23.6 assists, 8.3 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.3 points per game.

    • Timberwolves: 5-5, averaging 116.2 points, 41.2 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 10.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 51.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.0 points.

    INJURIES: Celtics: Danilo Gallinari: out for season (knee), Marcus Smart: out (illness).

    Timberwolves: Taurean Prince: out (shoulder), Kyle Anderson: out (back), Karl-Anthony Towns: out (calf), Jordan McLaughlin: out (calf).

    ___

    The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

