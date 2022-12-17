New York plays Indiana, aims for 6th straight road win

New York Knicks (16-13, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (15-15, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New York hits the road against Indiana aiming to extend its five-game road winning streak.

The Pacers have gone 10-7 against Eastern Conference teams. Indiana is the top team in the Eastern Conference with 27.2 assists per game led by Tyrese Haliburton averaging 10.7.

The Knicks are 11-6 against Eastern Conference opponents. New York is 3-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Haliburton is averaging 19.7 points, 10.7 assists and 1.8 steals for the Pacers. Bennedict Mathurin is averaging 17.3 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 41.0% over the past 10 games for Indiana.

Julius Randle is averaging 22.4 points, nine rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Knicks. Jalen Brunson is averaging 21 points and 5.9 assists over the past 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 3-7, averaging 113.3 points, 38.6 rebounds, 25.6 assists, 8.3 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.8 points per game.

Knicks: 7-3, averaging 114.6 points, 50.3 rebounds, 22.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.9 points.

INJURIES:

Knicks: Obi Toppin: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .