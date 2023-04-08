Indiana faces New York, seeks to break 3-game skid

Indiana Pacers (34-47, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (47-34, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana heads into the matchup with New York as losers of three games in a row.

The Knicks are 32-19 in conference matchups. New York is sixth in the league with 34.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Julius Randle averaging 8.1.

The Pacers are 23-28 in conference play. Indiana allows 119.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.3 points per game.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The Knicks won 138-129 in the last meeting on April 5. Immanuel Quickley led the Knicks with 39 points, and Jalen Smith led the Pacers with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quickley is averaging 14.7 points and 3.4 assists for the Knicks. Quentin Grimes is averaging 18.7 points over the last 10 games for New York.

Buddy Hield is averaging 16.8 points for the Pacers. Bennedict Mathurin is averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 6-4, averaging 120.5 points, 42.5 rebounds, 26.9 assists, 8.6 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.2 points per game.

Pacers: 2-8, averaging 116.2 points, 41.4 rebounds, 28.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 126.0 points.

INJURIES: Knicks: Julius Randle: out (ankle), Mitchell Robinson: out (rest), Jalen Brunson: out (hand), DaQuan Jeffries: out (calf), Duane Washington Jr.: out (hip).

Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton: day to day (ankle), Chris Duarte: day to day (ankle), Jalen Smith: day to day (knee), T.J. McConnell: day to day (hip), Kendall Brown: out (tibia), Myles Turner: day to day (ankle/back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .