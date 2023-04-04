New York faces Indiana on 4-game win streak

New York Knicks (46-33, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (34-45, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New York will attempt to extend its four-game win streak with a victory over Indiana.

The Pacers are 23-26 in conference matchups. Indiana leads the NBA with 18.1 fast break points per game led by Buddy Hield averaging 3.8.

The Knicks are 31-19 in conference play. New York is second in the Eastern Conference with 12.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Mitchell Robinson averaging 4.3.

The teams meet for the third time this season. In the last meeting on Jan. 12 the Knicks won 119-113 led by 34 points from Jalen Brunson, while Hield scored 31 points for the Pacers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Myles Turner is scoring 18.0 points per game and averaging 7.5 rebounds for the Pacers. Andrew Nembhard is averaging 15.4 points and 2.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Indiana.

Brunson is averaging 24 points and 6.2 assists for the Knicks. Immanuel Quickley is averaging 20 points, 4.3 assists and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 3-7, averaging 117.8 points, 41.8 rebounds, 28.2 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 126.4 points per game.

Knicks: 7-3, averaging 119.7 points, 43.4 rebounds, 25.7 assists, 8.4 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 51.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.5 points.

INJURIES: Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton: day to day (ankle), Chris Duarte: day to day (ankle), Kendall Brown: out (tibia), Myles Turner: day to day (ankle/back).

Knicks: Derrick Rose: out (illness), Julius Randle: out (ankle), DaQuan Jeffries: out (calf), Duane Washington Jr.: out (hip), RJ Barrett: out (illness).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .