Pacers take on the Thunder on 4-game skid

Oklahoma City Thunder (38-39, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (33-44, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana heads into the matchup with Oklahoma City as losers of four in a row.

The Pacers are 19-19 in home games. Indiana is the NBA leader with 18.1 fast break points per game led by Buddy Hield averaging 3.7.

The Thunder are 15-23 in road games. Oklahoma City is ninth in the NBA scoring 14.6 fast break points per game. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads the Thunder averaging 3.9.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Thunder won 126-106 in the last matchup on Jan. 19.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyrese Haliburton is averaging 20.7 points, 10.4 assists and 1.6 steals for the Pacers. Jordan Nwora is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Indiana.

Luguentz Dort is shooting 39.1% and averaging 13.8 points for the Thunder. Isaiah Joe is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 3-7, averaging 117.0 points, 41.8 rebounds, 27.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 126.4 points per game.

Thunder: 6-4, averaging 113.4 points, 44.0 rebounds, 21.7 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.3 points.

INJURIES: Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton: day to day (ankle), Chris Duarte: day to day (ankle), Buddy Hield: day to day (illness), Kendall Brown: out (tibia), Myles Turner: day to day (ankle/back).

Thunder: Chet Holmgren: out for season (foot), Lindy Waters III: out (foot), Kenrich Williams: out for season (wrist), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .