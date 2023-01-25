Indiana plays Orlando on 7-game road slide

Indiana Pacers (24-25, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (18-29, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE : Magic -4.5; over/under is 233

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana hits the road against Orlando looking to end its seven-game road losing streak.

The Magic are 8-19 against Eastern Conference opponents. Orlando is seventh in the Eastern Conference with 48.4 points per game in the paint led by Franz Wagner averaging 10.3.

The Pacers are 17-12 in Eastern Conference play. Indiana allows 116.6 points to opponents while being outscored by 1.6 points per game.

The two teams play for the third time this season. The Pacers defeated the Magic 123-102 in their last meeting on Nov. 22. Bennedict Mathurin led the Pacers with 22 points, and Wagner led the Magic with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paolo Banchero is averaging 20.7 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Magic. Wagner is averaging 20.3 points and 3.1 assists over the past 10 games for Orlando.

Tyrese Haliburton is averaging 20.2 points, 10.2 assists and 1.8 steals for the Pacers. Buddy Hield is averaging 17.5 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Magic: 5-5, averaging 115.4 points, 41.0 rebounds, 23.9 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.8 points per game.

Pacers: 3-7, averaging 111.9 points, 44.0 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 8.7 steals and 6.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.6 points.

INJURIES: Magic: Chuma Okeke: out (knee).

Pacers: Andrew Nembhard: day to day (illness), Daniel Theis: out (knee), Tyrese Haliburton: out (elbow/knee), Kendall Brown: out (leg).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .