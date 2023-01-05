Indiana takes on Portland, aims for 5th straight home win

Portland Trail Blazers (19-18, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (21-18, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana hosts Portland looking to extend its four-game home winning streak.

The Pacers are 13-7 on their home court. Indiana leads the league with 18.7 fast break points per game led by Buddy Hield averaging 4.1.

The Trail Blazers have gone 10-12 away from home. Portland is 10-7 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Trail Blazers won 116-100 in the last matchup on Dec. 5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyrese Haliburton is shooting 48.5% and averaging 20.6 points for the Pacers. Hield is averaging 4.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Indiana.

Jerami Grant is shooting 49.3% and averaging 22.5 points for the Trail Blazers. Anfernee Simons is averaging 22.1 points over the last 10 games for Portland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 6-4, averaging 118.2 points, 41.5 rebounds, 26.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.3 points per game.

Trail Blazers: 4-6, averaging 114.8 points, 42.4 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.1 points.

INJURIES: Pacers: Daniel Theis: out (knee), Kendall Brown: out (leg).

Trail Blazers: Nassir Little: out (hip), Justise Winslow: out (ankle), Gary Payton II: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .