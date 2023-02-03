Pacers face the Kings on 4-game skid

Sacramento Kings (29-21, third in the Western Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (24-29, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE : Pacers -3

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana aims to end its four-game losing streak when the Pacers take on Sacramento.

The Pacers have gone 16-11 in home games. Indiana has a 7-14 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Kings have gone 13-10 away from home. Sacramento is fourth in the NBA with 26.9 assists per game led by Domantas Sabonis averaging 7.1.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Kings won 137-114 in the last matchup on Dec. 1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Myles Turner is averaging 17.5 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.4 blocks for the Pacers. Buddy Hield is averaging 3.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Indiana.

De’Aaron Fox is scoring 24.3 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists for the Kings. Sabonis is averaging 18.4 points, 11.1 rebounds and seven assists over the past 10 games for Sacramento.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 1-9, averaging 113.3 points, 42.0 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 8.2 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 123.5 points per game.

Kings: 7-3, averaging 120.7 points, 42.0 rebounds, 26.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 51.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.6 points.

INJURIES: Pacers: None listed.

Kings: De’Aaron Fox: day to day (personal).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .