Indiana faces Utah, seeks to halt 4-game slide

By The Associated PressFebruary 12, 2023 GMT

Utah Jazz (28-30, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (25-33, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana looks to stop its four-game slide when the Pacers take on Utah.

The Pacers are 17-13 in home games. Indiana allows 117.1 points and has been outscored by 2.7 points per game.

The Jazz have gone 10-18 away from home. Utah ranks ninth in the Western Conference with 32.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Lauri Markkanen averaging 6.7.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Jazz won the last meeting 139-119 on Dec. 3. Markkanen scored 24 points to help lead the Jazz to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyrese Haliburton is shooting 48.0% and averaging 19.8 points for the Pacers. Bennedict Mathurin is averaging 17.0 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

Markkanen averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Jazz, scoring 24.8 points while shooting 41.6% from beyond the arc. Jordan Clarkson is shooting 45.3% and averaging 20.7 points over the last 10 games for Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 2-8, averaging 111.6 points, 39.0 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.7 points per game.

    • Jazz: 4-6, averaging 116.8 points, 44.6 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 5.0 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.5 points.

    INJURIES: Pacers: George Hill: day to day (rest), Jordan Nwora: day to day (rest).

    Jazz: None listed.

    The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

