Southern Indiana police officer, suspect hospitalized after shooting each other

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (AP) — A southern Indiana police officer and a suspect shot each other, leaving injuries that were not life-threatening Tuesday morning, authorities said.

Cpl. Andrew Byrne was taken to University of Louisville Hospital in nearby Kentucky “and he is expected to recover,” the New Albany Police Department posted on Facebook .

“The suspect in this case was also shot and wounded as Cpl. Byrne returned fire after being attacked,” the post said.

The suspect, Barry Sowders, 29, of New Albany, has been charged with three counts of attempted murder and resisting law enforcement, the post said. He was treated and released at a Louisville hospital and was awaiting extradition back to Indiana, the post said.

Byrne was “in good spirits,” New Albany Mayor Jeff Gahan said on Facebook .

Indiana State Police said the incident began with a shot fired at a female.

State police Sgt. Carey Huls said there was a brief foot chase after police located the suspect.

“As officers pursued, Sowders fired a handgun at two officers, striking Corporal Andrew Byrne. Corporal Byrne then returned fire, striking Sowders,” Huls said.

“The officer returned fire and struck the suspect. The suspect escaped to a nearby residence ... he was taken into custody and rushed to the hospital.”