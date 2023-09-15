Indiana state senator says he’ll resign, citing `new professional endeavors’

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A longtime Indiana state senator announced Friday that he will resign from the chamber in mid-October to “pursue new professional endeavors.”

Republican state Sen. Jon Ford, of Terre Haute, said he would resign effective Oct. 16 from Senate District 38, which covers western Indiana’s Vigo and Clay counties and a portion of Sullivan County.

He was first elected to the seat in 2014 when he defeated Democratic Sen. Tim Skinner, who was seeking his fourth term. Ford was reelected in 2018 and 2022. His current term ends in 2026.

“I am thankful for the people of Vigo, Clay and Sullivan counties for trusting me in casting important votes on their behalf for nearly a decade,” he said in a statement.

Ford, who is chairman of the Senate Committee on Elections, has been “an advocate for ensuring secure elections so Hoosiers can have confidence in the integrity of their vote,” according to his statement.

A Republican caucus was expected to meet to select a replacement to serve the remainder of Ford’s term. The Indiana Republican Party did not immediately reply to emails sent Friday seeking information on when that caucus would meet.

Ford’s announcement comes about two weeks after after Republican Sen. Chip Perfect, of Lawrenceburg, said he would resign effective Sept. 26 from southeastern Indiana’s Senate District 43. He cited the growing pressures of balancing his legislative duties and “business, personal and family obligations.”