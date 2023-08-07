FILE - Director William Friedkin poses for portraits after interviews for his film "Killer Joe" in Venice, Italy, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2011. Friedkin, who won the best director Oscar for “The French Connection,” died Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, in Los Angeles, his wife, producer and former studio head Sherry Lansing told The Hollywood Reporter. (AP Photo/Joel Ryan, File)
Director of ‘The Exorcist’ dead at 87
FILE - Rapper Tory Lanez performs at HOT 97 Summer Jam 2018 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. Three years have passed since hip-hop superstar Megan Thee Stallion was shot multiple times by rapper Lanez in Los Angeles following a summer pool party at the home of Kylie Jenner. On Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, Lanez is scheduled to be sentenced, following his December conviction on three felony charges. (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP, File)
Tory Lanez is expected to be sentenced
FILE - The awnings of a store advertise the sale of lottery tickets, including Mega Millions, Jan. 11, 2023, in New York. Your chances of winning the lottery are extremely slim. After no big winner Tuesday night, the Mega Millions jackpot climbed to an estimated $1.25 billion. If someone wins it all on Friday, when the next Mega Millions drawing takes place, the prize would one of the largest in U.S. lottery history. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
How hard is it to win the lottery?
Simone Biles reacts after performing in the floor exercise at the U.S. Classic gymnastics competition Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in Hoffman Estates, Ill. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)
Simone Biles dominates US Classic
Writer/director/executive producer Greta Gerwig poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Barbie' on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in London. (Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP)
“Barbie” hits $1 billion
U.S. News

Indiana teacher with ‘kill list’ of students, staff sentenced to 2½ years on probation

 
Share

CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — A former fifth-grade teacher in northwestern Indiana who was charged with felony intimidation after authorities say she told a student she had a “kill list” of students and staff has been sentenced to 2½ years on probation.

Angelica Carrasquillo, 25, of Griffith pleaded guilty Friday to an intimidation charge in Lake County Superior Court, court records show.

The terms of a plea bargain bar Carrasquillo from working at a school or daycare while on probation. It also requires court-monitored mental health treatment, and she is barred from contacting victims in the case, news outlets reported.

If she successfully completes probation, she can petition to reduce the conviction to a misdemeanor, under terms of the plea bargain.

Other news
FILE -Mementos are placed at a makeshift memorial along the main street in Fernley, Nev., on Friday, April 8, 2022, in remembrance of 18-year-old Naomi Irion, who authorities say was kidnapped last month and killed. Troy Driver who was awaiting trial on kidnapping, sexual assault and murder charges in the March 2022 killing of Irion was found dead in his jail cell where he apparently killed himself, the local sheriff said. Driver was unresponsive when a deputy official found him in his cell in Yerington Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, at about 6:17 p.m. and summoned others to help try to revive him, Lyon County Sheriff Brad Pope said in a statement. (AP Photo/Scott Sonner, File)
Nevada inmate accused of teen’s kidnapping and killing found dead in jail cell in apparent suicide
Adam Montgomery is led to the defense table for his sentencing hearing in Hillsborough County Superior Court in Manchester, N.H. on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. The New Hampshire father charged in the murder of his missing 5-year-old daughter Harmony Montgomery used the court hearing on unrelated gun charges to proclaim his innocence. Montgomery, 33, was found guilty of six gun charges in June was in court to be sentenced for those crimes. (Paul Feely/Union Leader via AP)
Father of missing girl Harmony Montgomery insists he didn’t kill his daughter
FILE - Family members of the victims embrace following the arraignment of Christopher Ferguson, Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at District Court in Newton, Mass. A man charged with killing a couple marking their 50th wedding anniversary as well as the woman’s 97-year-old mother in suburban Boston has been found by a judge to be mentally incompetent to stand trial at this time. During a hearing Monday, Aug. 7, in Newton District Court, the judge ordered 41-year-old Christopher Ferguson, of Newton, to remain at Bridgwater State Hospital, a state psychiatric facility. (Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool)
Judge says man charged with killing 3 in suburban Boston mentally incompetent for trial

Court documents say Carrasquillo communicated “a threat to commit murder” on Oct. 12.

Once officials at the school where she was employed, St. Stanislaus in East Chicago, learned of the threat, they immediately confronted her and escorted her from the building, the Diocese of Gary said in a message to parents.

When Carrasquillo was asked why she wanted to kill herself and others, she reportedly told school officials: “I’m having trouble with my mental health, and sometimes the kids do not listen in the classroom. I also have trauma caused when I went to high school.”

The threats came to light when a counselor overhead a fifth-grader say, “I heard Ms. Carrasquillo wants to kill herself and has a list.”

The student reportedly said Carrasquillo voiced the threat to him directly and told the student he was on the list.

The principal and an assistant principal said Carrasquillo gave them the name of one student on the “kill list,” but she did not reveal all the names, a court document said.

Carrasquillo allegedly told school officials “she was only joking about it all,” the court document said.