Governor directs flags to half-staff to honor state trooper

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Gov. Eric Holcomb has directed flags to be flown at half-staff in the state on Saturday to honor and remember Indiana State Police Master Trooper James Bailey on the day of his funeral .

Bailey, 50, of Auburn, died Friday when he was struck by a car while setting stop sticks on Interstate 69 south of Auburn to stop a man fleeing police, police said. He was struck by the car that was fleeing police. He died later that day at a hospital.

Holcomb’s office said flags should be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Saturday.

Holcomb also is asking businesses and residents in Indiana to lower their flags to half-staff, his office said Tuesday.

Bailey’s funeral will begin at 11 a.m. at Garrett High School in northeastern Indiana, police said, with burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery in Garrett. Visitation will be held 2-8 p.m. Friday at County Line Church of God in Auburn.

The driver of the fleeing car that struck Bailey, Terry Dewaine Sands II, 42, of Marion, was taken into custody and lodged in the DeKalb County Jail on a preliminary charge of resisting law enforcement causing death to law enforcement officer, police said.