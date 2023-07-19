FILE - Rapper Tupac Shakur attends a voter registration event in South Central Los Angeles, Aug. 15, 1996. Authorities in Nevada confirmed Tuesday, July 18, 2023, that they served a search warrant this week in connection with the long-unsolved killing of the late rapper Shakur. (AP Photo/Frank Wiese, File)
Police search house in Tupac Shakur case
A man walks by a sign for the lottery in front of a market Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in San Diego. The Powerball jackpot rose yet again to an estimated $1 billion after no winning ticket was sold for the latest drawing. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Powerball jackpot hits $1 billion
A South Korean building complex is seen in the background as North Korean soldiers guard the truce village at the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) which separates the two Koreas in Panmunjom, North Korea, Wednesday, June 20, 2018. A tour guide Hwang Myong Jin, on the northern side of the Demilitarized Zone that divides the two Koreas, says that since the summits between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and the presidents of South Korea and the United States, things have quieted down noticeably in perhaps the most iconic symbol of the one last place on Earth where the Cold War still burns hot. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)
US soldier detained in North Korea
CORRECTS CIITY AND LOCATION - Former President Donald Trump visits with campaign volunteers at the Elks Lodge Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Trump criminal probe
A digital billboard displays an unofficial temperature, Monday, July 17, 2023, in downtown Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Phoenix breaks heat record
U.S. News

Missouri man charged in Indiana trooper’s traffic death seeks change of venue

 
Share

PLAINFIELD, Ind. (AP) — An 18-year-old Missouri man charged with murder in the traffic death of Indiana State Police Trooper Aaron Smith requested a change of venue Tuesday for his upcoming trial, online court records show.

The request Tuesday seeks to move the trial of Eddie Jones of Sikeston, Missouri, to another county or to bring a jury in from another county, news outlets reported.

Jones also is charged with auto theft and resisting law enforcement.

Other news
FILE - The Tesla company logo is shown at a Tesla dealership in Littleton, Colo., Feb. 2, 2020. A fatal July 2023 crash in California involving a Tesla has drawn the attention of federal investigators, who sent a team to the site of the site of what appears to have been a head-on crash. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
Fatal Tesla crash in California draws federal investigators to site of head-on collision
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has sent investigators to the site of a fatal Tesla crash in California.
The crashed Jaguar of Britain's Sam Bird is seen in front of the Square Colosseum of the EUR district during the race one of the Rome E-Prix in Rome, Saturday, July 15, 2023. A crash which involved 6 cars occurred at the 9th lap of the race, none of the drivers were hurt, official said. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
Rome E-Prix temporarily halted after multi-car crash at high speed
A Formula E race was temporarily halted after a high-speed multi-car crash. The Rome E-Prix was red flagged on lap nine after numerous cars were involved in the incident on Saturday.
Police officers set up cordon line as a car crashed into a primary school building in Wimbledon, London, Thursday, July 6, 2023. London police say a girl died when an SUV crashed into an elementary school on a very narrow road in the Wimbledon district of southwest London. The Metropolitan Police said Thursday that there have been further injuries but did not provide details of how many. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
8-year-old girl in ‘life-threatening condition’ after deadly school car crash in Wimbledon
London police say an 8-year-old girl is in a life-threatening condition in a hospital following a car crash at an elementary school in Wimbledon that claimed the life of another girl of the same age.
In this photo released by the Laconia Fire Department, a vehicle sits inside a restaurant after crashing through the wall on Sunday, July 2, 2023, in Laconia, NH. The car struck the busy Looney Bin Bar & Grill and injured more than a dozen patrons inside, authorities said. (Laconia Fire Department via AP)
Car crashes into New Hampshire restaurant, injures dozens, pins man in bathroom
Emergency officials in New Hampshire say a car crashed into a busy restaurant and injured more than a dozen people.

Jones is accused of driving a stolen vehicle and leading police on a chase that killed Smith on June 28 as he was trying to deploy stop sticks on Ronald Reagan Parkway, north of Interstate 70 in Plainfield, state police have said.

Smith, 33, of Franklin, died after being taken to an Indianapolis hospital.