Change of venue sought by man charged with murder in highway crash death of Indiana trooper

AUBURN, Ind. (AP) — The attorney for a man charged with murder for allegedly driving his car over an Indiana state trooper in northeastern Indiana filed for a change of venue in the case Wednesday.

Attorney Kevin Likes, who represents Terry Sands II of Marion, said he’s seeking the change of venue in DeKalb Superior Court because of pretrial publicity and because the dead officer, Master Trooper James Bailey, 50, of Auburn, was well-known in the community.

It wasn’t clear whether the state will oppose the request or when the judge will rule on it.

Bailey was assisting other troopers on Interstate 69 with a traffic backup as a result of weather-related vehicle crashes near the 326 mile marker south of Auburn on March 3. He became aware of an individual driving at a high rate of speed evading an officer from the Fort Wayne Police Department on I-69 approaching him.

He attempted to de-escalate that vehicle pursuit by deploying stop sticks. Police said videos and witnesses show and describe Sands as driving into the median on I-69 and striking Bailey.

Sands also faces two counts of resisting law enforcement and one count of operating with a controlled substance resulting in death.

DeKalb County Prosecutor Neal Blythe is seeking life imprisonment without parole for Sands.