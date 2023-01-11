Indiana cop shot, wounded before other officers kill suspect

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A suburban Indianapolis police officer helping serve warrants was shot and wounded overnight by a man who was then fatally shot by other officers, police said.

The officer, a three-veteran of the Lawrence Police Department, was treated and released from a hospital after being shot in the leg Tuesday night and was expected to make a full recovery, said Lawrence Police Chief Gary Woodruff.

Lawrence and Indianapolis police officers were serving warrants for two people at a home in the northeast Indianapolis suburb about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday when the shooting occurred, said Lawrence police Commander Tracey Cantrell.

A special weapons and tactics team was on the scene because the two people being served warrants were known to carry guns and were wanted for allegedly firing guns at homes, he said.

As officers surrounded the house, one of the two suspects came from the back of the house and fired a rifle, striking the Lawrence officer in the leg and prompting other officers to return fire, killing the man, police said.

Woodruff said the officers’ gunfire also hit a woman at the scene but her injuries were not life threatening, WISH-TV reported.

“It was a very fluid, rapidly evolving, very dynamic situation. We’re glad it wasn’t worse but certainly it was bad enough,” he said.

Authorities had not released the names of the people who were shot as of Wednesday morning.