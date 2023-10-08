Israel-Palestinian conflict
Colts lose rookie QB Anthony Richardson against Titans with right shoulder injury

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson (5) looks to throw a pass against the Tennessee Titans during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson (5) looks to throw a pass against the Tennessee Titans during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson (5), running back Zack Moss (21) and wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie (6) celebrate a touchdown against the Tennessee Titan during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson (5), running back Zack Moss (21) and wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie (6) celebrate a touchdown against the Tennessee Titan during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
 
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson left Sunday’s game with a right shoulder injury late in the first half.

Team officials ruled out Richardson’s return early in the third quarter.

Gardner Minshew replaced Richardson.

The rookie was hurt at the end of a 4-yard run with 4:29 to play. He appeared to go down awkwardly on the shoulder while also taking a hit to the shoulder.

Richardson stayed down for several minutes before walking slowly to the injury tent, with his shoulder noticeably drooping the right side. After spending several more minutes in the injury tent, he headed to the locker room with team medical personnel.

Richardson, a Florida prep star who played college football with the Gators, was the fourth overall selection in April’s draft and has made four starts this season.

Scouts were enamored with his strong arm and the unique athleticism he displayed at the league’s annual scouting combine. And at 6-foot-4, 244 pounds, they also liked his ability to run.

But injuries have made this a checkered start for Richardson. He missed the final minute of Indy’s season-opening loss to Jacksonville with minor knee and ankle injuries, went into the concussion protocol after scoring two touchdowns the following week at Houston, then missed Week 3 because he hadn’t cleared the protocol.

He finished the first game of his career last week against the Los Angeles Rams, and now he’s hurt again.

Richardson was 9 of 12 with 98 yards. He also ran twice for 5 yards and took a sack on a backward pass. He’s 20 yards rushing away from passing Hall of Famer Johnny Unitas (155 in 1956) for the franchise’s third-highest single-season rushing total by a Colts rookie quarterback.

And he has two games with a touchdown run and a TD pass, one away from tying Unitas, Bert Jones, Peyton Manning and Andrew Luck for the most in a single season in franchise history.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL