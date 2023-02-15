Panthers add Parks Frazier as passing game coordinator

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have hired Parks Frazier as their passing game coordinator.

The 31-year-old Frazier was part of Frank Reich’s staff with the Indianapolis Colts since 2018, where he served as assistant quarterbacks coach.

The Panthers also announced they have retained special teams coordinator Chris Tabor, offensive line coach James Campden and assistant offensive line coach Robert Kuglar and hired Jonathan Cooley as their secondary/cornerbacks coach. Cooley previously worked with recently hired Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero when he was with the Los Angeles Rams.

The Panthers have filled the majority of their coaching positions with the exception of offensive coordinator.

