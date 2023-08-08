A red flag warning visitors swimming is prohibited is seen at the entrance to Rockaway beach, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in the Queens borough of New York. A woman was critically injured when a shark bit her on the leg while she was swimming at a New York City beach, officials said. Rockaway Beach was closed to swimming and surfing on Tuesday as a precaution. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Rare shark bite in NYC
FILE - This combination photo shows Tory Lanez performing at the Festival d'ete de Quebec, July 11, 2018, in Quebec City, Canada, left, and Megan Thee Stallion at the premiere of "P-Valley," June 2, 2022, in Los Angeles. Three years have passed since hip-hop superstar Megan Thee Stallion was shot multiple times by rapper Lanez in Los Angeles following a summer pool party at the home of Kylie Jenner. On Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, Lanez is scheduled to be sentenced, following his December conviction on three felony charges. (Photos by Amy Harris, left, Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
Tory Lanez to be sentenced today
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, people carry a wounded person from a damaged building after Russian missile strikes in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. (Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP Photo)
Russia-Ukraine war
Lottery forms are shown, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at the Presidente Supermarket in the Little Havana neighborhood of Miami. Mega Millions jackpot has grown to $1.55 billion, making it the third-largest ever ahead of Tuesday night's drawing. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Historic Mega Millions jackpot
In 50 years, hip-hop has transcended generations, defied norms and reshaped the cultural landscape.
50 years of hip-hop
Sports

Jonathan Taylor continues rehab but remains on PUP list as Colts prepare for preseason opener

Indianapolis Colts players not participating in practice, left to right, safety Julian Blackmon, running back Jonathan Taylor and safety Daniel Scott walk to the field during practice at the NFL team's football training camp in Westfield, Ind., Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Indianapolis Colts players not participating in practice, left to right, safety Julian Blackmon, running back Jonathan Taylor and safety Daniel Scott walk to the field during practice at the NFL team’s football training camp in Westfield, Ind., Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor watches practice at the NFL team's football training camp in Westfield, Ind., Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor watches practice at the NFL team’s football training camp in Westfield, Ind., Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen claps during practice at the NFL team's football training camp in Westfield, Ind., Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen claps during practice at the NFL team’s football training camp in Westfield, Ind., Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
By MICHAEL MAROT
 
WESTFIELD, Ind. (AP) — Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor did not attend practice Tuesday as he continues rehabbing from offseason ankle surgery while he continues to seek a contract extension or a trade.

Coach Shane Steichen did not provide a timetable for Taylor’s return though he said the hope was Taylor would practice before Indy concludes its workouts next week at Grand Park in Westfield, Indiana, about a 30-minute drive from team headquarters.

While he has spent the past two weeks on the physically unable to perform list, Taylor had been a regular around the field and in team meetings — until Tuesday, which prompted speculation about whether he was even at Indy’s training camp complex.

“This is part of his rehab process. If you guys don’t see him out here, it’s part of his rehab,” Steichen said before being asked whether Taylor was working onsite or at another venue. “I’ll refrain from getting into that.”

Steichen also has avoided talking about Taylor’s contract. The former New Jersey prep star is scheduled to make roughly $4.3 million this season, the final year on his rookie contract.

But Taylor is one of several prominent running backs who have publicly complained about how teams value running backs in today’s NFL. They believe the $10.1 million franchise tag, the lowest for any position other than punters and kickers, is far too low for players who often touch the ball hundreds of times per season and incur some of the most punishing hits.

Team owner Jim Irsay responded with a social media post in which he noted the league’s collective bargaining agreement was negotiated in good faith while contending agents are acting in bad faith. Taylor’s agent, Malki Kawa, wrote back it was bad faith not to re-sign the team’s top offensive player.

Following that flurry, Irsay and Taylor met for one hour on the owner’s motorhome while Taylor’s teammates practiced the first Saturday night of camp.

“It was just a good conversation and, you know, hopeful going forward,” Irsay said at the time. “We’re looking forward to a great season, hoping that Jonathan’s a big part of that and I think we had a good conversation.”

The trade request went public shortly after the meeting and Irsay then said he would not deal him before the season — or at the October trade deadline — and neither side has indicated anything has changed since that night.

Taylor topped the 2,000-yard mark twice in college at Wisconsin and rushed for 2,980 yards and 29 TDs in his first two NFL seasons. He was a unanimous All-Pro selection in 2021, when he led the league with 2,171 total yards and tied for the league lead in total touchdowns with 20.

Last season, though, he rushed for 861 yards despite missing six games with an ankle injury. Indy is hoping a healthy Taylor will be more productive in 2023 and will help the Colts rebound from a 4-12-1 record last season.

“I think he’s in a good spot, and we’re going from there,” Steichen said. “We’ll see how it all plays out though. Again, once he’s cleared, he’ll be out here.”

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl