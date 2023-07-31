Relatives and mourners carry the casket of a victim who was killed in Sunday's suicide bomber attack in the Bajur district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan, Monday, July 31, 2023. Pakistan held funerals on Monday for victims of a massive suicide bombing that targeted a rally of a pro-Taliban cleric the previous day. (AP Photo/Mohammad Sajjad)
Sports

Colts rookie QB Anthony Richardson misses practice following nose surgery

Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen watches warm up at NFL team's football training camp in Westfield, Ind., Saturday, July 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor watches practice at NFL team's football training camp in Westfield, Ind., Saturday, July 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, left, high-fives quarterback Gardner Minshew II at NFL team's football training camp in Westfield, Ind., Saturday, July 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson throws at NFL team's football training camp in Westfield, Ind., Saturday, July 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson adjust his headband during practice at NFL team's football training camp in Westfield, Ind., Saturday, July 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson throws during practice at NFL team's football training camp in Westfield, Ind., Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
WESTFIELD, Ind. (AP) — Indianapolis Colts rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson missed Monday’s practice and could sit out again Tuesday after undergoing nose surgery.

Before practice, team officials announced the former Florida star had a procedure to correct his nasal septum. Richardson was the fourth overall pick in April’s NFL draft.

Indy was expected to hold its first practice in full pads Monday. But Richardson, who started only one full season with his home state Gators, was not available.

It’s unclear whether Richardson could miss even more time than this week’s first two workouts.

Richardson’s absence comes at the same time the Colts and 2021 NFL rushing champ Jonathan Taylor have been embroiled in a public contract dispute.

Taylor has not practiced since reporting to training camp last Tuesday when he was put on the physically unable to perform list following offseason ankle surgery.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL