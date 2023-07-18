FILE - In this July 7, 2019, file photo, the United States players hold the trophy as they celebrate winning the Women's World Cup final soccer match against The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France. The 2023 Women's World Cup will be spread across nine cities in Australia and New Zealand. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)
Indianapolis Colts begin training camp with another new quarterback in mix

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS (4-12-1)

CAMP SITE: Westfield, Indiana

KEY ADDITIONS: Head coach Shane Steichen, offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter, QB Anthony Richardson, QB Gardner Minshew, K Matt Gay, DE Samson Ebukam, DT Taven Bryan, CB JuJu Brents, WR Josh Downs.

KEY LOSSES: QB Matt Ryan, QB Nick Foles, LB Bobby Okereke, DE Yannick Ngakoue, WR Parris Campbell, S Rodney McLeod, CB Isaiah Rodgers, DE Ben Banogu.

Other news
FILE - TCU running back Kendre Miller (33) runs against Michigan during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football semifinal playoff game, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. New Orleans Saints general manager Mickey Loomis says third-round draft choice Kendre Miller and fourth-round draft choice Nick Saldiveri are among a handful of players the club has placed on injury lists with a week left before the opening of training camp, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
Saints draftees Miller, Saldiveri deemed unfit to practice as camp approaches
New Orleans Saints general manager Mickey Loomis says third-round draft choice Kendre Miller and fourth-round draft choice Nick Saldiveri are among a handful of players the club has placed on injury lists with a week left before the opening of training camp.
Mississippi State head coach Zach Arnett speaks during NCAA college football Southeastern Conference Media Days, Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Rookie coach Zach Arnett will keep physicality and tenacity at Mississippi State
Zach Arnett is the lone rookie among the Southeastern Conference’s 14 head coaches. He’s also the youngest at 36 along with being the first of Hispanic descent in the league’s history.
FILE -Atlanta Braves President and CEO Terry McGuirk speaks during an event celebrating the 2021 World Series champion Atlanta Braves, in the East Room of the White House, Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, in Washington. Atlanta Braves executives say business will continue as usual under a new ownership structure following a spinoff from Liberty Media. Perhaps most notable is fans will be able to purchase stock in the newly created Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc., and become owners of the team. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
Braves executives say it’s business as usual following spinoff from Liberty Media
Atlanta Braves executives say business will continue as usual under a new ownership structure following a spinoff from Liberty Media.
Pittsburgh Pirates first round draft pick, pitcher Paul Skenes, left, poses with Pirates general manager Ben Cherington after signing with the team in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. The Pirates drafted Skenes first player overall in this year's Major League Baseball draft. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Top overall draft pick Paul Skenes gets record $9.2 million signing bonus from Pirates
Right-hander Paul Skenes, taken by Pittsburgh with the first pick in this month’s amateur draft, agreed to a contract that includes a $9.2 million signing bonus.

KEY STORYLINES: The franchise has moved on from coach Frank Reich as well as QBs Matt Ryan and Nick Foles after just one season and will go instead with former NFL starter Gardner Minshew and rookie Anthony Richardson. When Richardson, the No. 4 overall draft pick, makes his starting debut remains unclear but it will largely depend on how quickly he masters new coach Shane Steichen’s offense. There are plenty of other issues, too. The Colts believe their once stout offensive line can rebound from an abysmal season. They’re hoping a healthy Jonathan Taylor returns to the form that made him the 2021 NFL rushing champ. And they’re banking on third-round draft pick Josh Downs to bring speed and depth to the receiving group. Defensively, the Colts were solid last season but need more pass rush, a healthy Shaquille Leonard and a largely untested group of cornerbacks to play well especially after potential starter Isaiah Rodgers was released in the midst of a gambling scandal.

FANDUEL SUPER BOWL ODDS: +10000

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL