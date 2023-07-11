FILE - An Amazon Prime logo appears on the side of a delivery van as it departs an Amazon Warehouse location in Dedham, Mass., Oct. 1, 2020. Amazon Prime Day kicks off on Tuesday, July 11, 2023. And, once again, experts are warning consumers of scams. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
Amazon Prime Day
File - A customer uses an ATM at a Bank of America location in San Francisco, Monday, April 24, 2023. Bank of America is being ordered to pay more than $100 million to customers for double-dipping on some fees imposed on customers, withholding reward bonuses explicitly promised to credit card customers, and misappropriating sensitive personal information to open accounts without customer knowledge or authorization. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
Bank of America fined
File - Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella arrives at the Phillip Burton Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse, in San Francisco, on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. A judge handed Microsoft a big victory on Tuesday, declining to stop its $69 billion takeover of video game maker Activision Blizzard. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, File)
Microsoft Activision Blizzard
Ukraine's Elina Svitolina celebrates after beating Poland's Iga Swiatek to win their women's singles match on day nine of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Wimbledon
This May 19, 2019 photo provided by Dr. John Jones shows Mikala Jones at Surf Ranch in Lemoore, Calif., holding a surfboard his brother Daniel Jones made using material from the agave plant. Mikala Jones, a Hawaii surfer known for shooting awe-inspiring photos and videos from the inside of barreling waves, has died at the age of 44 after a surfing accident in Indonesia. (Dr. John Jones via AP)
Mikala Jones dies in surfing accident
U.S. News

Inmate used chain from handcuffs to strangle Indiana deputy during escape attempt, officials say

Officers and detectives gather at the scene where an inmate crashed a transport van after stealing it with a Marion County sheriff's deputy on-board Monday, July 10, 2023, just outside the Community Justice Campus in Indianapolis. Court documents released Tuesday say a jail inmate accused of killing a sheriff’s deputy who was transporting him in a van used the chain of his handcuffs to choke the officer during an escape attempt. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputy John Durm, 61, died Monday at a hospital following the attack. (Jenna Watson/The Indianapolis Star via AP)
1 of 2 | 

Officers and detectives gather at the scene where an inmate crashed a transport van after stealing it with a Marion County sheriff’s deputy on-board Monday, July 10, 2023, just outside the Community Justice Campus in Indianapolis. Court documents released Tuesday say a jail inmate accused of killing a sheriff’s deputy who was transporting him in a van used the chain of his handcuffs to choke the officer during an escape attempt. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputy John Durm, 61, died Monday at a hospital following the attack. (Jenna Watson/The Indianapolis Star via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Marion County Sheriff Kerry Forestal stands outside Eskenazi Hospital and announces that Marion County Sheriff’s Deputy John Durm died after a prison inmate assaulted him while stealing a transport van from the Community Justice Campus on Monday, July 10, 2023, in Indianapolis. Court documents released Tuesday say the jail inmate accused of killing the sheriff’s deputy who was transporting him in a van used the chain of his handcuffs to choke the officer during an escape attempt. (Jenna Watson/The Indianapolis Star via AP)
2 of 2 | 

Marion County Sheriff Kerry Forestal stands outside Eskenazi Hospital and announces that Marion County Sheriff’s Deputy John Durm died after a prison inmate assaulted him while stealing a transport van from the Community Justice Campus on Monday, July 10, 2023, in Indianapolis. Court documents released Tuesday say the jail inmate accused of killing the sheriff’s deputy who was transporting him in a van used the chain of his handcuffs to choke the officer during an escape attempt. (Jenna Watson/The Indianapolis Star via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
 
Share

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A jail inmate accused of killing a sheriff’s deputy who was transporting him in a van used the chain of his handcuffs to choke the officer during an escape attempt in Indianapolis, according to court documents released Tuesday.

Marion County Sheriff’s Deputy John Durm, 61, died Monday at a hospital following the attack, which Indianapolis police are investigating as an “intentional act of homicide,” Officer Shane Foley said.

Durm’s cause of death was “ligature strangulation” and has been ruled a homicide, the county coroner’s office announced Tuesday. Durm, a 38-year veteran of the sheriff’s department, was married with four children.

Other news
FILE - U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk speaks about the activities of his office and recent human rights developments around the globe, during the 52nd session of the Human Rights Council, at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, March 7, 2023. The U.N. human rights chief used a special debate on burnings of the Quran in Sweden and other European countries to tread the fine line between freedom of expression and respect for religious belief. (Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone via AP File)
UN human rights body takes up concerns about Quran burnings in Europe
The U.N. human rights chief used a special debate on burnings of the Quran in Sweden and other European countries to tread the fine line between freedom of expression and respect for religious belief.
FILE - An historical marker at the Pennsylvania Capitol in Harrisburg, Pa., is seen on Feb. 21, 2023. A partisan dispute about funding for three of Pennsylvania’s state-related universities may mean higher tuition for in-state students as a budget impasse continues further into the summer. The state government approached two weeks without full spending authority on Tuesday, July 11, while loose ends remained untied. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
Impasse on funding for Pennsylvania universities could mean higher tuition
A partisan dispute about funding for three of Pennsylvania’s state-related universities may mean higher tuition for in-state students as a budget impasse continues further into the summer.
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) runs through drills at the team's NFL football minicamp in Metairie, La., Thursday, June 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Saints RB Alvin Kamara pleads no contest to misdemeanor charge in Las Vegas
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor charge, his attorney said Tuesday.
FILE - Leslie Van Houten attends her parole hearing at the California Institution for Women Sept. 6, 2017, in Corona, Calif. Van Houten has been released from a California prison after serving 53 years for two infamous murders. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said Tuesday, July 11, 2023, that Van Houten "was released to parole supervision." Her release comes days after Gov. Gavin Newsom announced he would not fight a state appeals court ruling that Van Houten should be granted parole. (Stan Lim/Los Angeles Daily News via AP, Pool, File)
Leslie Van Houten, follower of cult leader Charles Manson, released from California prison
Charles Manson follower Leslie Van Houten has been released from a California prison after serving 53 years for two infamous murders.

Police said inmate Orlando Mitchell, 34, assaulted Durm on Monday while the van was inside the sally port, or fortified entrance, of the Adult Detention Center on the city’s south side.

Mitchell has not been charged in Durm’s death, and the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office said Tuesday that a charging decision was not expected “prior to Thursday afternoon at the very earliest.”

But a probable cause affidavit released Tuesday states that video shows Durm arriving at the detention center about 11:30 a.m. Monday in a Marion County Sheriff’s Office van after returning from taking Mitchell to a hospital visit.

The video shows Durm exit the van and open its rear door, at which point Mitchell opened the van’s inner door and is seen raising his hands above Durm’s head and placing them around Durm’s neck, according to the affidavit.

“Mitchell then uses the chain linking his handcuffs to choke Deputy Durm,” it states, adding that while Durm tried to get the chain off of his neck, both he and Mitchell fell to the ground.

“Mitchell stays on top of Durm, continuing to choke him until Durm quits moving,” the affidavit states.

Mitchell then found Durm’s handcuff key, unlocked his handcuffs, got into the van, backed it up and exited the sally port of the detention center while smashing into a gate, officials said. He then drove the van a short distance and crashed into a wooden pole before other deputies returned him to custody.

Mitchell has been jailed since September 2022 awaiting trial for the killing of his ex-girlfriend, Krystal Walton. A telephone message seeking comment was left Tuesday for an attorney representing Mitchell in that case.