Coroner identifies fleeing armed motorist fatally shot by Indianapolis officer during foot chase

FILE - Mark Margolis attends the premiere of "Noah" at the Ziegfeld Theatre on Wednesday, March 26, 2014 in New York. Margolis, who played murderous former drug kingpin Hector Salamanca in “Breaking Bad” and then in the prequel “Better Call Saul,” has died at age 83. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Actor Mark Margolis dies at 83
FILE -Oregon place kicker Camden Lewis (49) celebrates with teammates after kicking a field goal against Utah during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. The Big Ten has cleared the way for Oregon and Washington to apply for membership, four people familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press., Friday, Aug. 4, 2023 (AP Photo/Andy Nelson, File)
Big Ten clears way for Oregon, Washington to join
In this photo taken from video, people jump and kick a car as a crowd runs through the street on Broadway near Union Square, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in New York. Police in New York City are struggling to control a crowd of thousands of people who gathered in Manhattan's Union Square for an Internet personality's videogame console giveaway that got out of hand. (AP Photo/Bobby Calvan)
Crowd overwhelms New York City’s Union Square
FILE - In this Aug. 4, 1977, photo provided by NASA, the "Sounds of Earth" record is mounted on the Voyager 2 spacecraft in the Safe-1 Building at the Kennedy Space Center, Fla. On Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, NASA's Deep Space Network sent a command to correct a problem with its antenna. It took more than 18 hours for the signal to reach Voyager 2 _ more than 12 billion miles away _ and another 18 hours to hear back. On Friday, Aug. 4, the spacecraft started returning data again. (AP Photo/NASA, File)
NASA restores contact with Voyager 2 spacecraft
FILE - United States' Simone Biles performs on the balance beam during the artistic gymnastics women's individual all-around final at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Aug. 11, 2016. Biles is returning to competition at the U.S. Classic on Saturday, two years after a bought with "the twisties" forced her to remove herself from several events at the Tokyo Olympics. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File)
Simone Biles to compete for first time since Tokyo
U.S. News

Coroner identifies fleeing armed motorist fatally shot by Indianapolis officer during foot chase

 
Share

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Marion County Coroner’s Office released on Friday the name of an armed man fatally shot by an Indianapolis police officer as he ran from a traffic stop.

The man was identified as Gary Dwayne Harrell, 49.

The officer stopped Harrell for reckless driving around 9:40 a.m. Thursday on the city’s northeast side. He was exiting his patrol vehicle when Harrell got out of his car “and began verbally engaging with the officer,” police said in a statement.

“The driver then went back to the driver’s seat of his vehicle disregarding the officer’s verbal commands,” then ran from his vehicle with a gun in his hand, according to the statement.

The officer briefly chased Harrell while commanding him to stop, then shot him, police said.

Police provided medical aid to Harrell until medics arrived, and he was pronounced dead at a hospital, according to the statement.

It wasn’t clear whether Harrell fired any shots or pointed the gun at the pursuing officer, police said. A gun was recovered at the scene.

No officers were injured, police said, and the officer involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave.