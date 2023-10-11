Indianapolis hotel room shooting kills 1 and critically injures 2, police say

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A shooting inside an Indianapolis hotel room left a man dead Wednesday and another man and woman hospitalized in critical condition, police said.

No one has been taken into custody. Preliminary information indicates the shooting was “isolated and contained,” and investigators are not looking for anyone else involved, said Officer Samone Burris of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. She said some type of disturbance likely preceded the shooting.

“We need people to come forward to tell us what happened inside that room before officers arrived,” Burris said, “so we can make sure we get a resolution to this case.”

Officers were called at about 10:30 a.m. to an Extended Stay America hotel on the city’s northwest side, she said. A man was pronounced dead at the scene, while a man and a woman were in critical but stable condition.