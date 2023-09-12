Wheel comes off pickup truck, bounces over Indianapolis interstate median, kills 2nd driver

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A wheel came off a pickup truck on an Indianapolis freeway, bounced over a median and crashed into the windshield of another vehicle, killing its driver Monday, police said.

The woman driving the second vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene of the subsequent crash around 7:45 a.m. along Interstate 70 on the city’s west side, Indiana State Police said. Lifesaving efforts failed.

The force of the collision caused the roof and the windshield of the second vehicle to collapse, police said. That vehicle then ran off the right side of the highway, into a steep ditch and through a fence.

Troopers found the severely damaged second vehicle lying on its side in the ditch, police said.

The woman’s name wasn’t immediately released.

Troopers found the pickup and its driver. There was no immediate word of citations.