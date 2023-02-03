Coroner identifies pilot in Indianapolis plane crash

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Officials have identified the pilot who was killed when his plane crashed on the south side of Indianapolis last month.

WXIN-TV reported Friday that the Marion County Coroner’s Office identified the pilot on Thursday as 20-year-old Shane Pennington II.

The National Transportation Safety Board released findings from its investigation into the crash on Friday. The agency identified Pennington’s plane as a Cirrus SR20. An examination of the plane revealed no mechanical problems.

The plane went down near some railroad tracks in a residential area on the afternoon of Jan. 24 after leaving the Indianapolis Executive Airport. The plane traveled southeast over downtown Indianapolis, made a 360-degree turn and then began a rapid descent. The plane broke apart when it hit the ground. The NTSB report didn’t specify what type of flight plan was filed.

Pennington was the lone occupant.