Indianapolis police have shot 3 people, two fatally, over the past 30 days

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis police shot and critically injured a burglary suspect who stabbed a police dog, in the second such shooting within a week and the third over the past 30 days.

The earlier shootings were both fatal.

On Aug. 27, an Indianapolis police officer shot and killed a 40-year-old man after he allegedly charged at officers with a machete during a standoff. And police fatally shot an armed 49-year-old man in the back as he ran from a traffic stop on Aug. 3.

Officers responded Friday night to a break-in at a south side service station and gave repeated commands to surrender in English and Spanish, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in a news release. The suspect didn’t follow their orders so they released a police dog named Ringo.

The suspect stabbed Ringo at least once, and an officer shot the man. He initially fell but got back on his feet before being tased with a stun gun and taken into custody, the news release said.

The suspect, whose name hasn’t been released, was taken to a hospital and was reported in stable condition Saturday morning. He faced preliminary charges of burglary, resisting law enforcement and cruelty to a law enforcement animal, police said.

Ringo was taken to an emergency veterinarian and also was reported in stable condition Saturday morning, police said.