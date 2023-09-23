Indianapolis police wound 2 robbery suspects after 1 suspect fires at pursuing officers

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis police officers shot and critically wounded two armed robbery suspects overnight after one of them fired at officers pursuing their vehicle near Lucas Oil Stadium, police said Saturday.

Officers investigating an armed robbery of a business Friday night on the city’s south side got a description of the suspects and their vehicle and passed that information along, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said.

Officer William Young said members of a SWAT team later spotted the two suspects and their vehicle on a street adjacent to the downtown stadium and attempted a maneuver to prevent the vehicle from possibly fleeing. It was being driven by a woman with a man in the passenger seat.

“While performing the technique, the front seat passenger began firing shots at officers,” Young told The Indianapolis Star. “Several officers engaged the suspect returning fire, striking the suspect and the driver.”

The man and woman were taken to a nearby hospital where they were listed in critical condition as of 1 a.m. Saturday, police said.

No officers or other people were injured in the shooting, which left broken glass littered on the pavement near the suspect’s vehicle, the rear window of which appeared to have been shot out.

Police said the suspect’s gun was recovered from the scene. Multiple officers’ body-worn cameras and a police dash camera were activated during the incident, police said.

At least three SWAT officers who fired their weapons will be placed on administrative leave, a routine step following shootings involving police officers, police said.