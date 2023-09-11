Kevin Porter Jr.
Libya flooding
9/11 anniversary
Hawaii volcano
Stock market today
U.S. News

Indigenous tribes urge federal officials to deny loan request for Superior natural gas plant

This is Associated Press reporter Todd Richmond on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in Madison Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
By TODD RICHMOND
 
Share

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Indigenous tribes in Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin have asked federal officials to deny a utility’s request for a loan to help build a natural gas-fired power plant on the shores of Lake Superior, calling the project unthinkable in the face of climate change.

Chippewa tribes located across the northern third of the three states sent a letter to U.S. Department of Agriculture officials on Sunday asking them to deny Dairyland Power Cooperative’s request for a $350 million public loan. The request is intended to cover the utility’s share of the cost of building the Nemadji Trail Energy Center power plant.

“As our shared climate rapidly continues to destabilize, it is unconscionable that Dairyland Power Cooperative has not canceled its request for a $350 million public loan and permits to build Nemadji Trail Energy Center,” the tribes said in the letter. It added later, “In short, this location was never the place, and now is obviously not the time, to build new fossil fuel infrastructure of any kind.”

Dairyland Power Cooperative, Minnesota Power and Basin Electric Cooperative have been working to gain permission to build the $700 million power plant for more than three years. Plans call for the facility to be built near an Enbridge Energy pipeline hub on the banks of the Nemadji River, which flows into Lake Superior, in the city of Superior, Wisconsin.

Other news
FILE - Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Janet Protasiewicz, who is being targeted for possible impeachment by Republican lawmakers because of donations she received from the Democratic Party and comments she made during her campaign, attends her first hearing as a justice Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)
Wisconsin Supreme Court candidates often speak out on hot topics. Only one faces impeachment threat
FILE - This photo provided by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife shows a gray wolf, April 18, 2008. Wolf hunters in Wisconsin would have to register their kills faster, face a limited window for training their dogs and couldn't disturb dens under new regulations state wildlife officials are finalizing. The state Department of Natural Resources plans to hold a public hearing on the new regulations Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 12, 2023, via Zoom. (Gary Kramer/U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service via AP, File)
Wisconsin wolf hunters face tighter regulations under new permanent rules
FILE - Wisconsin Elections Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe poses for a photograph outside the Wisconsin Capitol building, Aug. 31, 2020, in Madison, Wis. The Wisconsin Senate's elections committee is set to vote Monday, Sept. 11, 2023 on the future of the state's top elections official. (Ruthie Hauge/Wisconsin State Journal via AP, File)
Senate committee recommends firing Wisconsin’s top elections official in process Democrats dispute

The utilities say using natural gas is a flexible means of producing electricity when wind and solar aren’t available and would serve as an alternative producer as utilities shut down coal-fired plants. The utilities hope the plant will be online by 2027.

The Chippewa tribes — including the Little Traverse Bay Bands of Michigan, the Fond du Lac of Minnesota and the Bad River and Red Cliff of Wisconsin — said in their letter that “there is no version of physical reality on Mother Earth” that building such a plant when greenhouse gas emissions need to be reduced serves the public interest. They added that the environmentally sensitive lakeshore is no place for such infrastructure.

The tribes also noted that the new plant would be situated near a cemetery where about 180 Fond du Lac tribal members are buried in a mass grave. Building the plant there would disrespect the dead, the letter said.

USDA officials didn’t immediately respond to an email Monday evening seeking comment.

Dairyland Power spokesperson Katie Thomson said in an email to The Associated Press that the plant would be a key to the transition to clean energy and the utilities have sought input from the tribes and other stakeholders throughout the permitting process.

TODD RICHMOND
TODD RICHMOND
Richmond covers Wisconsin government and breaking news.