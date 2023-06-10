Indonesia’s Anak Krakatau volcano spews ash, lava in new eruption

FILE - Members of the Supreme Court sit for a new group portrait following the addition of Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, at the Supreme Court building in Washington, Oct. 7, 2022. Bottom row, from left, Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts, Associate Justice Samuel Alito, and Associate Justice Elena Kagan. Top row, from left, Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, and Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Supreme Court decisions
FILE - Naomi Campbell appears at the opening ceremony and the premiere of the film "Jeanne du Barry" at the 76th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, on May 16, 2023. Campbell has welcomed baby No. 2. The British supermodel wrote Thursday on Instagram that her son is a true gift from God. In May 2021, she introduced her firstborn on the cover of British Vogue. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, File)
Naomi Campbell welcomes baby No. 2
FILE - People walk by Tiffany's flagship store in New York, Nov. 25, 2019. A fire broke out Thursday, June 29, 2023, in the basement of the flagship Tiffany & Co. store on New York's Fifth Avenue, officials said. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Tiffany & Co. flagship store fire
Eco-activist Greta Thunberg attends a press-conference of a newly created working group that will work with the damages caused to Ukraine's ecology as a result of Russia's invasion in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy meets Greta Thunberg
This illustration provided by researchers in June 2023 depicts gravitational waves stretching and squeezing space-time in the universe. On Wednesday, June 28, 2023, researchers reported signals from what they call low-frequency gravitational waves — changes in the fabric of the universe that are created by huge objects moving around and colliding in space. It took decades of work by scientists across the globe to track down the evidence for these super-slow wobbles. (Aurore Simonnet/NANOGrav Collaboration)
Gravitational waves

Indonesia’s Anak Krakatau volcano spews ash, lava in new eruption

In this image made from video released by Indonesia's Center for Volcanology and Geological Disaster Mitigation Agency (PVMBG), Anak Krakatau volcano releases volcanic materials into the air as it erupts on Friday, June 9, 2023 on Sunda Strait, Indonesia. The volcano island erupted Saturday, spewing volcanic ash as high as three kilometers (nearly two miles) into the air, forcing authorities to halt tourism near one of the country's most active volcano. (PVMBG via AP)

In this image made from video released by Indonesia’s Center for Volcanology and Geological Disaster Mitigation Agency (PVMBG), Anak Krakatau volcano releases volcanic materials into the air as it erupts on Friday, June 9, 2023 on Sunda Strait, Indonesia. The volcano island erupted Saturday, spewing volcanic ash as high as three kilometers (nearly two miles) into the air, forcing authorities to halt tourism near one of the country’s most active volcano. (PVMBG via AP)

 
Share

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia’s Anak Krakatau volcano has erupted, spewing ash as high as 3 kilometers (2 miles) into the air, officials said Saturday.

The volcano island located in Indonesia’s Sunda Strait between the main Java and Sumatra islands has erupted at least seven times since late Friday, Indonesia’s Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation Center said.

It was the longest eruption since the explosive collapse of the mountain caused a deadly tsunami in 2018 along the coasts of Java and Sumatra, the center said. There were no casualties reported in the latest eruption and no evacuation order was issued. The nearest settlement is 16 1/2 kilometers (10 1/2 miles) away.

Other news
This webcam image provided by the U.S. Geological Survey shows the summit of the Kilauea volcano in Hawaii, Tuesday, June 20, 2023. An eruption of the Hawaii volcano that began nearly two weeks earlier has come to a pause, scientists said. Kilauea, one of the most active volcanoes in the world, began erupting June 7 after a three-month pause, displaying fountains of glowing red lava without threatening any communities or structures. (U.S. Geological Survey via AP)
Hawaii volcano stops erupting, putting an end to stunning lava show
Scientists say an eruption of a Hawaii volcano that began nearly two weeks ago has come to a pause. Kilauea, one of the most active volcanoes in the world, began erupting June 7 after a three-month pause, displaying fountains of glowing red lava without threatening any communities or structures.
Moises Vega gives an interview at the Volcano Museum in Amecameca, Mexico, near the Popocatépetl volcano, Sunday, June 11, 2023. The 64-year-old Mexican says he can speak the sacred language of volcanoes to ask for good weather and a good crop. (AP Photo/Aurea Del Rosario)
Meet the Mexican spiritual leader preserving the sacred knowledge of the volcano known as El Popo
The 64-year-old says he can speak the language of volcanoes.
Homes are seen near the permanent danger zone surrounding Mayon volcano at Bonga village, Albay province, northeastern Philippines, on June 15, 2023. Thousands of poor Filipinos risk their lives by living and working in villages inside a permanent danger zone around Mayon volcano. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
Poor villagers risk their lives in danger zone as Philippines’ most active volcano erupts
Thousands of poor Filipinos risk their lives by living and working in villages inside a permanent danger zone around Mayon volcano.
Students hold class under trees because the school was converted into a temporary evacuation center at Malilipot town, Albay province, northeastern Philippines, Thursday, June 15, 2023. Thousands of residents have left the mostly poor farming communities within a 6-kilometer (3.7-mile) radius of Mayon's crater in forced evacuations since volcanic activity spiked last week. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
Students meet under trees as schools shelter villagers displaced by Philippine volcano
Nearly 20,000 people have fled from an erupting volcano in the Philippines and are sheltering in schools, disrupting the education of thousands of students.

The center’s closed-circuit camera showed lava flares and the volcano continuously erupting until Saturday morning.

The second-highest alert on a scale of four has remained in place since 2018. Authorities in May warned residents and tourists to stay 5 kilometers (3 miles) from the crater. Up till then, people used to trek to the top to observe the nature’s spectacle.

Scientists at the center said that since the 2018 eruption and collapse, Anak Krakatau island is now only about a quarter of its original size.

A 2019 study by the center shed light on the power of the tsunami that crashed into more than 300 kilometers (186 miles) of coastline in Sumatra and Java. More than 430 people died in the waves that were 2 meters (6.6 feet) or higher and 40,000 were displaced.

The center said that the peak of the crater was 159 meters (520 feet) high, compared to 338 meters (1,108 feet) before the December 2018 eruption.

Anak Krakatau, which means “child of Kratakau,” is the offspring of the famous Krakatau, whose monumental eruption in 1883 triggered a period of global cooling.