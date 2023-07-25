Indonesian police crack down on traffickers who sent 122 people to sell their kidneys in Cambodia

FILE - White House Chef Tafari Campbell smiles Nov. 6, 2008, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. Campbell, an employee of former President Barack Obama, has drowned near the couple’s home on Martha’s Vineyard. Massachusetts State Police confirmed that the paddleboarder whose body was recovered from Edgartown Great Pond on Monday, July 24, 2023 was Tafari Campbell, of Dumfries, Virginia. (AP Photo/Ron Edmonds, file)
Obamas’ personal chef drowns on Martha’s Vineyard
FILE - In this image taken from video provided by ABC 33/40, Hoover, Ala., Police Department Chief Nick Derzis speaks at a news conference, Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Hoover. Authorities in Alabama said Monday, July 24, that a woman has confessed to fabricating a story that she was kidnapped after stopping to check on a toddler she saw walking on the side of the interstate. Derzis said Carlee Russell's attorney, Emory Anthony, provided a statement on Monday saying there was no kidnapping. (ABC 33/40 via AP, File)
Carlee Russell was not kidnapped
FILE - The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Europe's largest, is seen in the background of the shallow Kakhovka Reservoir after the dam collapse, in Energodar, Russian-occupied Ukraine, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. The U.N. atomic watchdog said in a statement late Monday, July 24, 2023, its staff at Ukraine’s Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant report seeing anti-personnel mines around the site. The report comes as Kyiv pursues a counteroffensive against the Kremlin’s entrenched forces after 17 months of war. (AP Photo/Libkos, File)
Russia-Ukraine war
Flames burn a forest in Vati village, on the Aegean Sea island of Rhodes, southeastern Greece, on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. A third successive heat wave in Greece pushed temperatures back above 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) across parts of the country Tuesday following more nighttime evacuations from fires that have raged out of control for days. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
Wildfires in Greece: new evacuations
FILE - Florida Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer sentences Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Nov. 2, 2022. Cruz was formally sentenced to life in prison for murdering 17 people at Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14, 2018. A state commission concluded Monday, June 5, 2023, that Scherer, should be publicly reprimanded for showing bias toward the prosecution, failing to curtail “vitriolic statements” directed at his attorneys by the victims' families and sometimes “allowed her emotions to overcome her judgement.” (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun Sentinel via AP, Pool, File)
Florida judge reprimanded
World News

Indonesian police crack down on traffickers who sent 122 people to sell their kidneys in Cambodia

Indonesian police officers escort suspects and display the items of evidence during a press conference at Jakarta police headquarters in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, July 20, 2023. Indonesian police are investigating an illegal trade in human organs involving a police and an immigration officers who were accused of helping traffickers send 122 Indonesians to a hospital in Cambodia to sell their kidneys, police said.(AP Photo)

Indonesian police officers escort suspects and display the items of evidence during a press conference at Jakarta police headquarters in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, July 20, 2023. Indonesian police are investigating an illegal trade in human organs involving a police and an immigration officers who were accused of helping traffickers send 122 Indonesians to a hospital in Cambodia to sell their kidneys, police said.(AP Photo)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

By NINIEK KARMINI
 
Share

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian police are investigating the illegal trade of human organs involving police and immigration officers who were accused of helping traffickers send 122 Indonesians to a hospital in Cambodia to sell their kidneys, police said Tuesday.

Indonesian authorities arrested 12 people, including a police officer and an immigration officer, on July 19, and police will continue to crack down on human smuggling syndicates conducting the illegal trade of human organs, said Hengki Haryadi, the Jakarta police director for general crimes.

He said all 122 victims, including factory workers, teachers and executives, had returned to Indonesia, and police were still searching a number of other victims whose testimony would be required by investigators.

Other news
Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen of the Cambodian People's Party (CPP) drops a ballot into a box for voting at a polling station at Takhmua in Kandal province, southeast Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Sunday, July 23, 2023. Cambodians go to the polls Sunday with incumbent Prime Minister Hun Sen and his party all but assured a landslide victory thanks to the effective suppression and intimidation of any real opposition that critics say has made a farce of democracy in the Southeast Asian nation. (AP Photo/Heng Sinith)
US announces punitive measures over concerns that Cambodia’s elections were ‘neither free nor fair’
Cambodia’s longtime ruling party is lauding its landslide victory in weekend elections as a clear mandate for the next five years.
Hun Manet, center, of the Cambodian People's Party (CPP), son of Cambodia Prime Minister Hun Sen, also army chief, walks outside a polling station together with his wife, Pich Chanmony, right, before voting at a polling station in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Sunday, July 23, 2023. Hun Sen has suggested he will hand off the premiership during the upcoming five-year term to his oldest son, Hun Manet, perhaps as early as the first month after the elections. (AP Photo/Heng Sinith)
Cambodian leader’s son, a West Point grad, set to take reins of power — but will he bring change?
Hun Sen has been Cambodia’s autocratic prime minister for nearly four decades, during which the opposition has been stifled and the country has moved closer to China.
Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, right, of the Cambodian People's Party (CPP) shows off his inked finger, standing next to his wife Bun Rany, left, after voting a ballot at a polling station in Takhmua in Kandal province, southeast Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Sunday, July 23, 2023. Cambodians go to the polls Sunday with incumbent Prime Minister Hun Sen and his party all but assured a landslide victory thanks to the effective suppression and intimidation of any real opposition that critics say has made a farce of democracy in the Southeast Asian nation. (AP Photo/Heng Sinith)
Hun Sen’s ruling party claims landslide win in Cambodian election after opposition was suppressed
The ruling party of Cambodia’s longtime Prime Minister Hun Sen has claimed a landslide election victory that was virtually assured after the suppression and intimidation of the opposition.
Hun Manet, front right, a son of Cambodia Prime Minister Hun Sen, waves from a vehicle as he leads a procession to mark the end of an election campaign of Cambodian People's Party, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Friday, July 21, 2023. Hun Sen says he is ready to hand the premiership to his oldest son, Hun Manet, who heads the country’s army. (AP Photo/Heng Sinith)
Cambodian leader’s son, a West Point grad, set to take reins of power — but will he bring change?
Hun Sen has been Cambodia’s autocratic prime minister for nearly four decades, during which the opposition has been stifled and the country has moved closer to China.

“Most of the victims lost their jobs during the pandemic and they agreed to sell their organs because they needed money,” Haryadi said, adding that six of the victims are still under observation of doctors.

Nine of the suspects were former organ trade victims who were accused of luring people from across Indonesia through social media into having their kidneys removed in Cambodia, Haryadi said. A 10th suspect was accused of sending them to Preah Ket Mealea Hospital in Cambodia’s capital, Phnom Penh, for kidney transplant surgery.

He said the turnover of the illegal trade in human organs since 2019 by the group of suspects totaled about 24.4 billion rupiah ($1.6 million), while each victim was promised 135 million rupiah ($9,000) .

A low-ranking police officer in Bekasi, an immigration officer in Bali and 10 traffickers, three of whom were arrested in Cambodia, are part of a human trafficking ring that prey on vulnerable job seekers, Haryadi said.

The immigration officer from Bali was accused of abusing his power and falsifying documents for victims to travel overseas and received at least 3 million rupiah ($200) for each person he smuggled to Cambodia.

The suspects were charged with violating Indonesia’s human trafficking law and face a maximum 15 years in prison and a fine of up to 600 million rupiah ($39,000).

The police officer from Bekasi city police, identified only with the initial M., allegedly received 612 million rupiah ($40,000) for helping the traffickers move from place to place to avoid police investigation, and he is also accused of obstructing the investigation. Under the 2007 Human Trafficking Law, the two officers face penalties of up to five years in prison if found guilty.

Police paraded the 12 suspects at a news conference on July 20.

“There have been kidney trafficking transactions at the Cambodia’s state-run Preah Ket Mealea Hospital,” said Krishna Murti, the National Police head of international relations division. “We have been communicating and closely cooperating with the Cambodian police.”

The World Health Organization first prohibited payments for organs in 1987 and many countries subsequently codified the prohibition into their national laws. WHO estimated in 2008 that 5% of all transplants performed worldwide were illegal, and living donor kidneys is the most commonly reported form of organ trade.

Aside illegal trade in human organs, cybercrime, human trafficking and labor abuse still abounds in Southeast Asia. Most recently, authorities in the Philippines staged a major raid last month and rescued more than 2,700 workers from China, the Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia and more than a dozen other countries who were allegedly swindled into working for fraudulent online gaming sites and other cybercrime groups.

The leaders of Association of Southeast Asia Nations in a summit at Indonesia’s Labuan Bajo in May agreed to increase cooperation in border management, investigation, law enforcement and prosecution, and repatriation of victims. They also urged that national prevention efforts be improved, including better public awareness campaigns and increased use of advanced technology.