Indonesia seizes Iranian tanker for suspected illegal oil transfer in its territorial waters

United States President Joe Biden, second left, shakes hands with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council during a NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. NATO leaders gathered Wednesday to launch a highly symbolic new forum for ties with Ukraine, after committing to provide the country with more military assistance for fighting Russia but only vague assurances of future membership. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)
NATO and Ukraine
The Quirky Pet owner Cindra Conison, right, and her husband Richard Sheir leave their shop on Monday night, July 10, 2023, in downtown Montpelier, Vt. (Jeb Wallace-Brodeur/The Times Argus via AP)
Northeast flood recovery
FILE - Disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar appears in court for a plea hearing, Nov. 22, 2017, in Lansing, Mich. Nassar was stabbed Sunday, July 9, 2023, in his cell at a federal penitentiary in Florida, out of view of surveillance cameras pointed at common areas and corridors. It’s the second time the ex-U.S. women’s gymnastics team doctor has been assaulted in federal custody while serving decades in prison for sexually abusing athletes. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
Details of Larry Nassar stabbing emerge
The first anniversary image released Wednesday, July 12, 2023, by Space Telescope Science Institute Office of Public Outreach, shows NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope displaying a star birth like it’s never been seen before, full of detailed, impressionistic texture. The subject is the Rho Ophiuchi cloud complex, the closest star-forming region to Earth. (NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, Klaus Pon via AP)
Dramatic space telescope photos
Queen Camilla, left, meets ballboy and ballgirls Larissa, Sean Michael and Cassie as she arrives for her visit on day ten of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (Victoria Jones/Pool photo via AP)
Wimbledon
Queen Camilla, left, meets ballboy and ballgirls Larissa, Sean Michael and Cassie as she arrives for her visit on day ten of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (Victoria Jones/Pool photo via AP)
Queen Camilla at Wimbledon
World News

Indonesia seizes Iranian tanker for suspected illegal oil transfer in its territorial waters

In this undated photo released Tuesday, July 11, 2023, by Indonesian Maritime Security Agency (BAKAMLA), a BAKAMLA patrol ship inspects the Iranian-flagged, MT Arman 114 and Cameroon-flagged tanker, MT S Tinos after they are caught conducting illegal oil transfer near Natuna waters, Indonesia. Indonesian authorities said Wednesday, July 12, 2023, that they have seized an Iranian tanker and arrested its crew members for illegally transferring oil to another vessel in the country’s exclusive economic zone. (BAKAMLA via AP)
1 of 2 | 

In this undated photo released Tuesday, July 11, 2023, by Indonesian Maritime Security Agency (BAKAMLA), a BAKAMLA patrol ship inspects the Iranian-flagged, MT Arman 114 and Cameroon-flagged tanker, MT S Tinos after they are caught conducting illegal oil transfer near Natuna waters, Indonesia. Indonesian authorities said Wednesday, July 12, 2023, that they have seized an Iranian tanker and arrested its crew members for illegally transferring oil to another vessel in the country’s exclusive economic zone. (BAKAMLA via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
In this undated photo released Tuesday, July 11, 2023, by the Indonesian Maritime Security Agency (BAKAMLA), Iranian-flagged, MT Arman 114, right, and Cameroon-flagged tanker, MT S Tinos are seen after they are caught conducting illegal oil transfer near Natuna waters, Indonesia. Indonesian authorities said Wednesday they seized an Iranian tanker and arrested its crew members for illegally transferring oil to another vessel in the country’s exclusive economic zone. (BAKAMLA via AP)
2 of 2 | 

In this undated photo released Tuesday, July 11, 2023, by the Indonesian Maritime Security Agency (BAKAMLA), Iranian-flagged, MT Arman 114, right, and Cameroon-flagged tanker, MT S Tinos are seen after they are caught conducting illegal oil transfer near Natuna waters, Indonesia. Indonesian authorities said Wednesday they seized an Iranian tanker and arrested its crew members for illegally transferring oil to another vessel in the country’s exclusive economic zone. (BAKAMLA via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
 
Share

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian authorities said Wednesday they seized an Iranian tanker and arrested its crew members for illegally transferring oil to another vessel in the country’s exclusive economic zone.

The Iranian-flagged — MT Arman 114 — transporting 272,569 metric tons (2.3 million barrels) of crude oil worth 4.6 trillion rupiah ($305 million) was seized on Friday while carrying out illegal transshipment of oil to the Cameroon-flagged tanker — MT S Tinos — in Indonesia’s exclusive economic zone near Natuna waters, said Aan Kurnia, Indonesia’s Coast Guard chief.

An Indonesian coast guard vessel detected suspicious activities at dawn and tried to approach the two tankers. The Iranian tanker fled toward Malaysian territorial waters spilling oil as the hose connecting the two tankers came loose. The tanker ignored various signals to stop, ranging from horns and warnings via loudspeakers to shots in the air, Kurnia said.

Other news
This is a locator map for the Persian Gulf and its surrounding countries. (AP Photo)
Iran summons Russian ambassador over comments on Persian Gulf territorial dispute in a rare spat
Iran has summoned Russia’s ambassador after Moscow released a joint statement with Arab countries this week challenging Iran’s claim to disputed islands in the Persian Gulf.
FILE - Photographer Evgeniy Maloletka, from left, "Frontline" producer/editor Michelle Mizner, director Mstyslav Chernov, and field producer Vasilisa Stepanenko pose for a portrait to promote the film "20 Days in Mariupol" at the Latinx House during the Sundance Film Festival on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in Park City, Utah. The film, a joint project between The Associated Press and PBS "Frontline," is coming to a handful of theaters around the U.S. in July, starting with New York and Chicago this Friday. (Photo by Taylor Jewell/Invision/AP, File)
In ’20 Days in Mariupol’ documentary, the horrors of war illuminated
Associated Press video journalist Mstyslav Chernov’s Pulitzer Prize-winning reporting of the first days of the Russian invasion of Ukraine is illuminated in his documentary “20 Days in Mariupol,” a joint project between The Associated Press and PBS “Frontline.”
Queen Camilla, left, meets ballboy and ballgirls Larissa, Sean Michael and Cassie as she arrives for her visit on day ten of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (Victoria Jones/Pool photo via AP)
Queen Camilla attends Wimbledon, a week after Princess Kate made an appearance
Queen Camilla made an appearance at Wimbledon a week after Princess Kate graced Centre Court by taking a seat in the Royal Box.
FILE - U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk speaks about the activities of his office and recent human rights developments around the globe, during the 52nd session of the Human Rights Council, at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, March 7, 2023. The U.N. human rights chief used a special debate on burnings of the Quran in Sweden and other European countries to tread the fine line between freedom of expression and respect for religious belief. (Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone via AP File)
After Quran burnings, UN rights body calls for more action to combat religious hatred
The U.N.’s top human rights body overwhelmingly approved a measure calling on countries to do more to prevent religious hatred in the wake of Quran burnings in Europe over objections of Western countries who fear tougher steps by governments could trample freedom of expression.

He added that the Iranian tanker, which was also carrying three passengers besides its crew, was later arrested by Indonesian Coast Guard with the help of its Malaysian counterpart. The Cameroon-flagged tanker managed to escape.

Authorities were still questioning the tanker’s Egyptian national captain and 28 Syrian crew members, Kurnia said.

Kurnia said the tanker was facing a variety of violations, including not displaying a national flag, shutting off their identification systems, anchoring illegally, as well as the illegal transfer of fuel between ships and spilling oil.

Authorities were escorting the Iranian tanker to Batam island, near Singapore, for further investigation, Kurnia said.

In 2021, Indonesian authorities seized another Iranian tanker and a Panamanian tanker over a similar illegal transfer of oil. The tankers were released months later after a court case where they were fined 2 billion rupiah (nearly $140,000) for spilling oil into the sea. The captains of the vessels were sentenced to one year in jail.

Iran, home to major oil and natural gas reserves, has seen its sales abroad deeply impacted by U.S. sanctions after former President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew America from Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers in 2018. That cut a crucial source of government revenue in Iran’s long-anemic economy.

Since then, Iran has relied on black-market sales and deals with Venezuela to keep its sales going.

Iran’s state-owned fleet of oil tankers routinely turns off their Automatic Identification System trackers to try and mask where they deliver their cargo. Those AIS beacons, a safety measure so other ships know what’s around them, can be tracked. Analysts say those ships often transfer their oil to other ships, that then sell the crude oil under false pretenses.